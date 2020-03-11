Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "WebRTC Market by Software, Applications, Services, Solutions, and Devices with Global and Regional Forecasts 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research indicates that WebRTC supported services will usher into the ICT ecosystem a next-generation services ecosystem of communications, applications, content, and commerce. The study evaluates WebRTC technology, evolving ecosystems, solutions, and applications. It also addresses the role of value chain partners, WebRTC APIs, enterprise applications, telecom operators, and other CSPs within the evolving ecosystem.



The report also assesses WebRTC features/functionality, use cases, and adoption expectations for enterprise and consumers. The report covers the WebRTC solution landscape with vendor analysis focused on business models for each company/solution.



Forecasting provides revenue by categories including solution, service (Implementation, Integration, Consulting, and Maintenance), industry verticals, deployment models, and application. In addition, the report contains forecasts for WebRTC devices and users globally and regionally from 2020 to 2025.



Select Findings

WebRTC will be the RTC platform of choice with the introduction of 5G and the expansion of OTT offerings

Cloud-based Communications, Applications, Content, and Commerce (CACC) will benefit greatly from WebRTC

WebRTC is a key component of an overall CACC strategy for CSPs as they seek to retain customers and grow revenues

CSPs are stumbling with the implementation of RCS, making WebRTC deployment critical as well as partnering with various third parties

While WebRTC is table-stakes for CSPs, they also have revenue potential from back-end integration with their most important customers: enterprise

Telecom APIs are a key component to overall WebRTC success for the entire value chain as well as leveraging telecom data in a cloud-based DaaS business model

The business drivers for WebRTC are many and varied as there are benefits for all industry constituents including:

End-users: New User Experience, Service Creation/Service Mash-up

New User Experience, Service Creation/Service Mash-up Developers: Ease developer burden with a single platform

Ease developer burden with a single platform CSPs: Expansion of market/customers

WebRTC is being applied to all modern and native browsers for virtually all major platforms to support sharing of voice, video, and generic data between peers, allowing developers to create compelling video-and-voice communication solutions. There are numerous use cases of WebRTC, the technology behind certain industry-leading communications and collaboration solutions including Discord, Facebook Messenger, and Google Meet/Hangout.



Use cases range from advanced video calling apps (such as Skype, Duo, and WhatsApp) and screen sharing to the more basic web apps that can use your microphone or camera. Major drivers for vendor, service provider, and developer adoption are ease of implementation, compatibility with browsers and OS, and free open-source with no need for third-party applications.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Target Audience

1.2 Companies in Report



2. WebRTC Tech and Market Overview

2.1 Understanding WebRTC

2.1.1 WebRTC Features

2.1.2 WebRTC Advantages

2.1.3 Peer-to-Peer vs. Browser-to-Browser

2.1.4 Click to Call

2.2 Evolution of WebRTC

2.3 WebRTC Solution Market

2.4 WebRTC Market Factors

2.4.1 Growth Drivers

2.4.2 Market Limitations

2.4.3 Market Opportunities

2.5 WebRTC Ecosystem/Value Chain

2.5.1 Vendors

2.5.2 Products

2.5.3 Solutions and Services

2.5.4 Applications

2.5.5 Delivery Platforms

2.5.6 End-users



3. WebRTC Taxonomy

3.1 WebRTC Technology

3.1.1 Native Apps vs. WebRTC

3.1.2 HTML5

3.1.3 WebRTC and Expansion of Media/Data usage via 4G/LTE

3.1.4 LTE/4G, RCS, and WebRTC

3.1.5 Carrier WiFi and WebRTC

3.1.6 Cloud Communication and WebRTC

3.1.7 Open Source API and WebRTC

3.2 WebRTC Architecture

3.3 WebRTC Functionality

3.3.1 Voice Calling

3.3.2 Real-Time Messaging

3.4 WebRTC Enterprise Application

3.4.1 Customer Facing Enterprise

3.4.2 In-House Licenses Development

3.4.3 Application and Security

3.5 WebRTC API

3.5.1 Session Description Protocol (SDP)

3.5.2 Open Real-time Communications API (ORCA)

3.5.3 WebRTC Security

3.5.4 Chrome

3.5.5 Firefox

3.5.6 Media Stream (getUserData)

3.5.7 Hookflash

3.5.8 MediaStream API

3.5.9 RTCDataChannel API

3.6 Cloud RTC Platform



4. WebRTC Application Cases

4.1 Stages of Creation of WebRTC Application

4.1.1 Getting Started

4.1.2 Creating Video Audio Calling

4.1.3 Using Text

4.1.4 File Sharing

4.2 WebRTC Applications

4.2.1 Use of WebRTC in E-learning

4.2.2 WebRTC in Corporate Meetings

4.2.3 WebRTC and HTML5 Developments

4.2.4 WebRTC for the Mobile Applications

4.3 WebRTC Use Cases

4.3.1 Customer Care

4.3.2 Premium Customer Services

4.3.3 Customer Willingness to Pay for such Premium Services

4.4 Economics of WebRTC



5. WebRTC Solution Market Forecast 2020-2025

5.1 Global Market Revenue Forecast 2020-2025

5.2 Regional Revenue Forecast 2020-2025

5.2.1 North America Country Wise Revenue Forecast 2020-2025

5.2.2 Western Europe Country Wise Revenue Forecast 2020-2025

5.2.3 APAC Country Wise Revenue Forecast 2020-2025

5.2.4 Eastern Europe Country Wise Revenue Forecast 2020-2025

5.2.5 Latin America Country Wise Revenue Forecast 2020-2025

5.2.6 Middle East & Africa Country Wise Revenue Forecast 2020-2025

5.3 WebRTC Revenue Forecast by Solution and Service 2020-2025

5.4 WebRTC Service Segment Revenue Forecast 2020-2025

5.5 WebRTC Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical 2020-2025

5.6 Deployment Model Wise Revenue Forecast 2020-2025

5.7 WebRTC Revenue Forecast by Major Application Category 2020-2025

5.8 Global WebRTC Device Forecast 2020-2025

5.9 WebRTC Device Forecast by Region 2020-2025

5.10 Global WebRTC Active User Forecast 2020-2025

5.11 WebRTC Active User Forecast by Region 2020-2025

5.11.1 North America WebRTC Active User Forecast 2020-2025

5.11.2 Western Europe WebRTC Active User Forecast 2020-2025

5.11.3 APAC WebRTC Active User Forecast 2020-2025

5.11.4 Eastern Europe WebRTC Active User Forecast 2020-2025

5.11.5 Latin America WebRTC Active User Forecast 2020-2025

5.11.6 Middle East & Africa WebRTC Active User Forecast 2020-2025

5.12 CSP Driven Global WebRTC Active User 2020-2025



6. Role of Telecom Operators and CSPs

6.1 Carrier Integration

6.2 Non-Carrier Partnerships

6.3 Communication Mediator

6.4 Telecom Value-added Services (VAS)

6.5 New Business Models and Opportunities

6.5.1 Telefonica Case Study

6.5.2 Another Potential for CSPs: WebRTC and Toll-free Calling

6.6 Telecom API

6.7 Role of CSPs



7. WebRTC Vendor Landscape

7.1 Overall Competitive Landscape

7.1.1 Platform Vendors

7.1.2 Voice Solution Vendors

7.1.3 Video Solution Vendors

7.1.4 Conference Solution Providers

7.1.5 Telecom WebRTC Carrier

7.1.6 On-Premise Vendors

7.1.7 OTT Communication Providers

7.1.8 Bulk SMS Vendors

7.1.9 Learning and Development Vendors

7.2 Alcatel Lucent

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Analysis

7.3 AT&T

7.4 Avaya

7.5 CafeX

7.6 Cisco Systems

7.7 Dialogic

7.8 Ericsson

7.9 Genband

7.10 Google

7.11 Huawei Technologies

7.12 IBM Corporation

7.13 Mitel Networks

7.14 Oracle

7.15 Plivo

7.16 QUOBIS

7.17 Sonus

7.18 Temasys

7.19 TokBox Telefonica

7.20 Twilio



8. Future of WebRTC

8.1 Beyond Voice/Video and Browsers: WebRTC and CDNs

8.2 Hybrid P2P and Server-based CDN

8.3 Emerging WebRTC Issues and Opportunities

8.4 WebRTC Implementation Status

8.5 WebRTC Applications in Machine Learning and 5G



9. Recommendations

9.1 Communication Service Providers

9.2 Social Media Companies

9.3 Content Providers

9.4 Application Developers

9.5 Commerce Providers

9.6 Infrastructure Providers

9.7 Device Manufacturers



