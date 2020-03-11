Future Market Insights, Dubai, UAE, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthy snack chips market will thrive at an impressive 7% CAGR during 2019 – 2029, as projected by a new Future Market Insights (FMI) report. Key players in the healthy snack chips market are eying profitable opportunities through direct-to-consumer channels of distribution and sales.

“Market players will gain significantly from introduction of new flavors and nutrient profiles. Prevailing consumer trends push manufacturers to adopt advanced technologies and increase options in organic and non-GMO food products,” says the FMI report.

Request PDF Sample of 170-page study on healthy snack chips market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11086

Healthy Snack Chips Market: Key Findings

Puff chips will account for a fourth of the overall healthy snack chips market through the forecast period.

Healthy potato snack chips account for 1/4th of the overall market value.

Direct-to-consumer distribution channels remain highly preferred, accounting for 40% of global sales.

Online stores will generate lucrative opportunities, driven by demand from millennial consumers.

Capturing a substantial volume share in the market, North America and MEA are projected to lead the global market.

Healthy Snack Chips Market: Key Driving Factors

Consumer trends that focus on the importance of healthy snacking habits support the rise of the market.

Favourable dietary trends, convenience in manufacturing food, and tech developments are key drivers of market growth.

Comfort derived from staple snacks and the easy availability of raw materials for manufacturers bolsters market growth.

The surge in ailments such as obesity and blood pressure would help in sustaining demand.

Healthy Snack Chips Market: Key Restraints

Strict regulations by governments and quality checks for non-GMO and organic products remain key constraints.

Rising awareness among consumers about side effects associated with convenience foods continues to hamper market growth.

Explore 96 tables, 96 figures of the study. Request TOC of the report at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-11086

Competition Landscape

Manufacturers are leveraging high growth potential of healthy snack chips market by multinational and regional companies. Industry heavyweights are targeting investments in food technology, to meet the global demand for healthy snack chips. Prominent companies operating in healthy snack chips market include, but are not limited to, Deep River Snacks, The Kellogg Company, Frito-Lay North America Inc., Mission Foods, BFY Brands, Tastemorr Snacks, General Mills Inc., Shearer’s Snacks, ARA Food Corporation, Herr’s Food Inc., Popchips, and Snyder’s-Lance Inc.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers detailed market forecast on the healthy snack chips market. The key categories covered in the report include product type (pop, popcorn, puff, potato, tapioca, and tortilla chips), distribution channel (super markets, online stores, direct-to-customer, and others). This analysis has been tracked on a country-wise level, with a total of 30+ countries across 7 key regions.

