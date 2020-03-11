Future Market Insights, Dubai, UAE, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthy snack chips market will thrive at an impressive 7% CAGR during 2019 – 2029, as projected by a new Future Market Insights (FMI) report. Key players in the healthy snack chips market are eying profitable opportunities through direct-to-consumer channels of distribution and sales.
“Market players will gain significantly from introduction of new flavors and nutrient profiles. Prevailing consumer trends push manufacturers to adopt advanced technologies and increase options in organic and non-GMO food products,” says the FMI report.
Request PDF Sample of 170-page study on healthy snack chips market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11086
Healthy Snack Chips Market: Key Findings
Healthy Snack Chips Market: Key Driving Factors
Healthy Snack Chips Market: Key Restraints
Explore 96 tables, 96 figures of the study. Request TOC of the report at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-11086
Competition Landscape
Manufacturers are leveraging high growth potential of healthy snack chips market by multinational and regional companies. Industry heavyweights are targeting investments in food technology, to meet the global demand for healthy snack chips. Prominent companies operating in healthy snack chips market include, but are not limited to, Deep River Snacks, The Kellogg Company, Frito-Lay North America Inc., Mission Foods, BFY Brands, Tastemorr Snacks, General Mills Inc., Shearer’s Snacks, ARA Food Corporation, Herr’s Food Inc., Popchips, and Snyder’s-Lance Inc.
About the Report
This 170-page study offers detailed market forecast on the healthy snack chips market. The key categories covered in the report include product type (pop, popcorn, puff, potato, tapioca, and tortilla chips), distribution channel (super markets, online stores, direct-to-customer, and others). This analysis has been tracked on a country-wise level, with a total of 30+ countries across 7 key regions.
Explore FMI’s lucid coverage of the food and beverages landscape
Decorations and Inclusions Market– The decorations and inclusions market study analyses the key trends, innovations, regulatory policies, and key strategies adopted by leading players in this evolving landscape.
Infant Formula Ingredients Market– The study analyses the infant formula ingredients market and offers growth opportunities in USD million across 30+ countries in six regions
Rosemary Extracts Market– With strong growth through 2027, rosemary extract producers are eying substantial growth in a market.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centres in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.
Contact
Abhishek Budholiya
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Market Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/healthy-snack-chips-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/healthy-snack-chips-market
Future Market Insights
London, UNITED KINGDOM
fmilogo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: