ROSELAND, N.J., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenovaCare, Inc. (Symbol: RCAR; www.renovacareinc.com ), today announced new corporate headquarters in Roseland, New Jersey and laboratory facilities in Berlin, Germany to advance the development of its patented technologies for spraying self-donated stem cells for the regeneration of skin and other organs and tissues.



“We are enthusiastic about our new corporate headquarters in New Jersey and tapping into its deep scientific and biomedical talent along with the area’s strong financial investment community,” said RenovaCare CEO Mr. Alan L. Rubino.

“Our new laboratory facilities in Berlin, Germany are staffed with experts in regenerative product development and bioengineering sectors. We will also continue to work in conjunction with StemCell Systems on the next iterations of RenovaCare technology in the same place where our SkinGun™ technology was originally conceived,” concluded Mr. Rubino,

The RenovaCare team continues to grow as it welcomes its newest member, Dr. Katrin Zeilinger, the former Head of the Bioreactor Group at the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies, Charité-Berlin. She was part of the early bioengineering and clinical teams that optimized the RenovaCare cell isolation process. Today, that work translates to the foundational processes supporting the CellMist™ solution.

Dr. Zeilinger will be working under the guidance of Dr. Roger Esteban-Vives, Vice President of Research and Product Development, who leads the engineering, product testing and laboratory work at RenovaCare labs in Berlin. There, Dr. Zeilinger will be involved in new product development, technology validation and performing laboratory testing related to the behavior of cells under various conditions.

RenovaCare, Inc. is developing first-of-its-kind autologous (self-donated) stem cell therapies for the regeneration of human organs. Its initial product under development targets the body’s largest organ, the skin. The company’s flagship technology, the CellMist™ System, uses its patented SkinGun™ to spray a liquid suspension of a patient’s stem cells – the CellMist™ Solution – onto wounds.

RenovaCare is developing its CellMist™ System as a promising new alternative for patients suffering from burns, chronic and acute wounds, and scars. In the US alone, this $45 billion market is greater than the spending on high-blood pressure management, cholesterol treatments, and back pain therapeutics.

RenovaCare products are currently in development. They are not available for sale in the United States. There is no assurance that the Company’s planned or filed submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will be accepted or cleared by the FDA.

