SHENZHEN, China, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), a leading provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retails, today announced that it was named a "Shenzhen Top Brand" by Shenzhen Top Brand Evaluation Committee after a rigorous and fiercely competitive selection process. Taoping is one of 66 companies to receive such a designation in 2020.



The Shenzhen Top Brand selection, now in its 17th year, encourages enterprises in Shenzhen city to build high-profile brands with leading market positions in industries, quality reputation and impactful influence while generating good economic and social benefits. Previous Shenzhen Top Brand designations include well-known enterprises like Huawei, Tencent, ZTE, Vanke, China Merchants Bank, Ping An Group, etc. Recent government statistics showed that the 765 Shenzhen Top Brand enterprises accounted for 0.4 ‰ of the total number of enterprises in the city, generated 45.9% of total sales, 39.2% of the tax payment, and 33.7% of the export value of the city, and made important contributions to the quality development of Shenzhen.

This round of Shenzhen Top Brand selection process was launched on April 18, 2019 and ended on December 31, 2019. The Shenzhen Top Brand Evaluation Committee was composed of 25 government agencies, 69 industry associations, 3 research institutions, 12 professional institutions, and 2 media groups. There were 297 brand applications from more than 40 sub industries, including robot manufacturing, medical equipment, communications, software and information technology services, energy conservation and environmental protection, agriculture, etc. The applicants went through preliminary examinations by industry associations, acceptance and examination by the Secretariat of the Evaluation Committee, market evaluation (public voting, brand value evaluation, evaluation of brand status in its industry) and expert on-site evaluation (management system evaluation, self-evaluation material review). Then with recommendation, deliberation and open ballot of the Evaluation Committee, and on-site notarization by Shenzhen notary office, 66 enterprises, including Taoping, were selected for Shenzhen Top Brand designations, honoring brands with leading market position and brand value, high popularity, great reputation and influence, and strong market competitiveness.

New technologies such as big data, 5G, and intelligent terminals are accelerating development in industrial intelligence. As such, TAOP deeply integrates innovative achievements of Internet with traditional media, and is building up a new media ecosystem of “Smart IoT Terminal Network- Taoping App - Taoping Go (E-store)” that covers diverse scenes of high people traffic, enables brands to publish advertisements at any desired location at any desired time for any desired duration, and monitors advertisement effectiveness. At the same time, with the help of powerful intelligent cloud platform and big data technology, Taoping platform has opened interaction channels between scenes of high people traffic and online applications, enabling the programmed purchase and precise marketing of advertisements.

"We are glad that Taoping was selected as a Shenzhen Top Brand, which is an important recognition of our business model and our healthy development by the government and various communities. 2020 is the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone. As a Shenzhen Top Brand, Taoping will continue to drive growth through innovation," said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP. "By leveraging the power of technology and consistently upgrading our products and services, we will further expand the influence of our platform and ecosystem to enhance Taoping brand and make more contributions to Shenzhen and the industry."

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc.) (TAOP), is a leading provider of smart display terminals and solutions for targeted advertising and online retails. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on cloud-based ad display screens. Connecting owners of Taoping screens, advertisers and consumers, it builds up a resource sharing "Smart IoT Screen Network- Taoping App - Taoping Go (e-Store)" media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone." To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/.

