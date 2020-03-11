Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

OAKVILLE, Ontario, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM) (FRANKFURT:KT9) (WKN:A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of consultant Mr. Thomas Horton as a Vice President Business Development with immediate effect.



Mr. Horton started his career in the mining industry as project engineer with AMEC and Fluor Corp in North America. There he worked in engineering, procurement and construction management (“EPCM”) on various greenfield and brownfield projects, including two solvent extraction electrowinning (“SX/EW”) projects for Freeport McMoran and KORES.

Since 2010, Mr. Horton moved back to the UK where he has held various roles in corporate development, corporate broking and private equity.

Mr. Horton has a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Manchester and an MBA from London Business School. He joins Giyani from Pembridge Resources, where he worked on the financing, acquisition, and 4-months following the acquisition, the restart of the Minto mine in The Yukon, Canada.

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani commented:

“Thomas brings a wealth of experience in mining and corporate development to the Giyani team. He, not only, has relevant engineering experience in SX/EW, the processing technology that will be used at K.Hill, but also commercial experience in project financing and deal structuring. We are very excited by his addition to our team and look forward to his contribution to the development of Giyani and the growth of our shareholder value”.

In connection with the above appointment, Giyani has granted Mr. Horton 500,000 options exercisable at a price of $0.12 per share in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan. The options have a five-year term and vest immediately.

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the development of its high-grade manganese project in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. Website: https://giyanimetals.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

Contact:

Giyani Metals Corporation

Robin Birchall

CEO, Director

+447711313019

rbirchall@giyanimetals.com

