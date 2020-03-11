Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market by Agricultural Biologicals, Biocontrols, Biofungicides, Bioinsecticides, Bionematicides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers, Agricultural Inoculants, Agricultural Pheromones, Biological Seed Treatment - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Agricultural Biologicals Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from an estimated value of US$ 9.9 billion in 2020 to reach US$ 18.9 billion by 2025.



Agricultural biologicals market has been gaining wide importance among farmers to produce chemical-free food products with the adoption of natural methods. The increased public awareness of the benefits of integrated pest management has created an understanding of plant defense mechanisms among farmers.

The increasing trend of organic farming, biotic & abiotic factors affecting plant growth, favorable government regulations, hazards of using chemicals on the living organisms and the environment are the major driving factors affecting the growth of the agricultural biologicals market. Poor knowledge of the application of biologicals, storage issues, and other technological constraints are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Companies such as Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Corteva Agriscience (US), Bayer AG (Germany), and BASF SE (Germany) have been dominating the market for the last few years. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (US), Stockton Group (Israel), and Isagro S.p.A (Italy) are some of the emerging companies in the biologicals market.

Bionematicides market to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



Bionematicides is the fastest-growing trend among the top trends in this market. Nematodes affect plant growth by infesting the root area, and the problem is witnessed throughout the growing season. Biological controls such as using Paecilomyces lilacinus and Pasteuria Nishizawa are being utilized effectively to control nematodes in the US and Europe. It is a severe problem observed in many regions of the world affecting crop production and hence it will gain a significant share of demand among the companies to produce various products in the bionematicides portfolio.



Biocontrols market to be the largest subcategory market among agricultural biologicals during the forecast period.



Biocontrols are estimated to account for the largest share in 2020. There has been an increasing demand for the adoption of biological solutions to chemical pesticides, as the latter is believed to be hazardous to human health and environment. They are quicker to register and cheaper as compared to chemicals. These biocontrol agents also prove to be cost-effective when added with a limited amount of chemical pesticides in integrated pest management (IPM) systems.



In the biostimulants market, Europe is estimated to be the largest market in 2020.



Europe is an advanced country in terms of the adoption of cutting-edge technology. Greenhouse cultivation is widely practiced in large acres of land. Therefore, factors such as demand for high-value crops, shift towards organic products, awareness of harmful effects of chemical-based farming, and the need to preserve the soil nutrients exhibited significant growth in many European regions such as Germany, France, Spain, and the UK, are expected to propel the biostimulants market in Europe.



