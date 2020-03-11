Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US DoD Healthcare Contract Activity, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service focuses on the US Department of Defense (DoD) healthcare market.

The purpose of this study is to highlight the US DoD's healthcare spending and technology trends. While the market is mature, there are signs that steady growth and new concepts are ahead, and this report will outline and provide commentary regarding those signs. Purchases outside the established TRICARE programs are included. The study covers areas such as business services, health readiness, healthcare providers, hospital equipment, imaging, integrated operating rooms, medical equipment, and surgical supplies.



Representative programs, contracts, and market participants are highlighted to form an overview picture of DoD spending on healthcare. Spending for research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and a variety of services are part of this study. The research does not include most pharmaceuticals, building construction/maintenance, chemical-biological-radiological defense, classified programs, Homeland Security disaster relief, and the Veterans Administration.



Contract activity for the 2019 calendar year and programs from the 2020 budget request are the focus. DoD healthcare spending consists of Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force, and Joint Service spending plans, all of which are included. The base year for financial spending is 2019, and the market forecast is from 2020 to 2025. Healthcare funding plans by the program for the fiscal year 2020 DoD budget request are the foundation of this research.

The 2020 DoD request is notably higher than that of 2019 and may encounter opposition from both sides of the political aisle. The new research details the defense departments, agencies, and industry partners that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to participate in the US DoD healthcare market.



The research includes market trends and future concepts that shed light on some spending numbers and the importance of participating in certain projects and programs. The research assists in understanding DoD's focus and the services it is likely to require in the future.

The market research presented was obtained from secondary and primary sources and combines quantitative and qualitative information. Insights are provided on current and anticipated program spending and industry leaders, which will help firms to identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies to assist them with improving their relative market share.



Research Highlights

To understand the current state of DoD healthcare contract activities

To understand military operational trends driving the DoD healthcare market

To understand the commercial technology trends impacting DoD healthcare

To outline some future objectives for DoD healthcare communications

Key Issues Addressed

What are some leading DoD healthcare programs?

What are some leading DoD healthcare contracts?

Where are the growth opportunities in the DoD healthcare market?

What does the current DoD healthcare market and technology landscape look like?

What activities will be emphasized as the DoD healthcare market continues to advance?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Evolution

Key Predictions

2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aim and Objectives

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Research Methodology

Market Segmentation

3. Overview of DoD Healthcare Contract Activity

Healthcare Contract Activity Trends

Contracts by Department

Contracts by Category

Contracts by Contract Description

Contracts by Contract Type

4. Market Measurement Analysis

DoD Healthcare Contract Activity - Spending Forecast

DoD Healthcare Contract Activity - Example Programs

Competitive Structure of the DoD Healthcare Contract Activity Market

Market Leaders by Contract Area

Examples of DoD Healthcare Contract Activity, Contracts

5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Healthcare

Growth Opportunity - Healthcare Providers

Growth Opportunity - Pharmaceuticals

Growth Opportunity - Hospital and Surgical Equipment

Growth Opportunity - Combat Casualty Care

Strategic Imperatives to Achieve Growth within the DoD Healthcare Contract Activity Ecosystem

6. Conclusions

Key Takeaways

3 Big Predictions

