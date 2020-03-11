Key Milestone for Turkish Regulators and Legislators

PHOENIX, AZ, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTC: TRFN), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced the scheduled shipment date of the mobile Venturi plasma arc gasification unit for delivery to Ankara, Turkey. The unit is scheduled to be shipped on March 30, 2020 and is scheduled to arrive in Ankara at the end of April.

This first delivery represents a critical next step in the progress of two large multi-year purchase contracts. First, a 30 unit purchase contract for $165 million is expected to be expanded to up to 100 units for a total of $550 million if the initial commissioning is successful. Second, this delivery is a key component for a previously disclosed $250 million, 13 country marketing agreement with MC Consulting, a Turkey-based multinational marketing team. MC Consulting was the key driver in the initial Turkey contract and holds a 50 unit contract option to sell Taronis’ patented Venturi plasma arc gasification unit for $5 million per unit across Central Asia.

A large-scale ribbon ceremony in Ankara will be scheduled immediately upon clearing customs in Turkey. A number of high-profile government leaders and key business executives from the Turkish market are expected to attend the commissioning of the gasification unit, including the production of MagneGas using the new unit, and a live metal cutting demonstration. MagneGas is the world’s only renewable metal cutting fuel and has been independently proven to cut metal up to 70% faster than any other metal cutting fuel product available today.

“We are pleased to be able to finalize the shipment of our first gasification unit to Turkey,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels. “The delivery and commissioning of this unit represents the final milestone for the Turkish government to fund the large-scale deployment of up to 100 gasification units to support the entire Turkish metal cutting fuel market. The government of Turkey estimates that the current market for metal cutting fuels in their country exceeds $200 million in annual spending.”

“We recently completed a detailed cost analysis for the Turkish market using local cost factors including the prevailing labor rates and local electrical power costs. We were able to demonstrate that we can produce MagneGas for $0.078 per cubic foot, which represents a 13% lower production cost than what we produce MagneGas for in the United States. More importantly, our production cost is 40% lower than the cost to manufacture acetylene, which typically costs at least $0.13 per cubic foot to produce.”

“We are very pleased to deliver a technology that will help make Turkey significantly more competitive and efficient as a global leader in manufacturing. We are also excited to help support sweeping safety measures to help make the labor force of Turkey significantly safer. MagneGas is independently validated as a vastly safer alternative to acetylene. Lastly, our product is a renewable, hydrogen-based fuel that will help Turkey continue to execute its ambitious sustainability goals while building a strong and vibrant economy.”

