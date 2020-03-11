BOSTON, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) today announced that its portfolio of Unified Communications & Collaboration products has been positioned as a Leader in Aragon Research’s 2020 Web and Video Conferencing Globe. LogMeIn products have been named a Leader in every Web and Video Conferencing report Aragon has released for the past seven years. The report, which examines the web and video conferencing solutions of 19 major providers, is a market evaluation tool that graphically depicts Aragon Research’s assessment of a specific market and its component vendors.



LogMeIn’s Unified Communications & Collaboration portfolio of products has been named a Leader, which Aragon defines as providers with comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand, and perform effectively against those strategies. Aragon’s Globe report highlights that LogMeIn has ranked as a Leader due to strengths such as “ease of use” and “automation of meeting scheduling” among other benefits.

“The LogMeIn portfolio is broader now with its GoToConnect and Jive based Voice offerings and its Business Chat. This allows LogMeIn to be a complete provider of Meetings, UCaaS and Messaging. It offers all of the key use cases and now has more intelligence,” said Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO, Aragon Research. “In 2019, GoToMeeting was updated and refreshed with a new video first experience that works across devices. GoToMeeting also features built-in note taking, transcription, and enhanced audio connection capabilities to optimize quality even during times with reduced network bandwidth."

The Aragon Research Globe looks beyond size and market share, and instead uses those as comparative factors in evaluating providers’ product-oriented capabilities. Positioning in the Aragon Research Globe will reflect how complete a provider’s future strategy is, relative to their performance in fulfilling that strategy in the market.

“2019 was a busy year for LogMeIn’s UCC products. We launched a new portfolio brand under GoTo, along with two new products, GoToConnect and GoToRoom. We are honored to be identified as a Leader once again by Aragon Research in their 2020 Web and Video Conferencing Globe in part for that work,” said Mark Strassman, SVP and General Manager, Communications & Collaboration, LogMeIn.

To download the full report please visit: https://lp.logmeininc.com/aragon-globe-2020.html

About LogMeIn's Unified Communications and Collaboration Portfolio

A recognized market leader in Unified Communications and Collaboration, LogMeIn has the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of UCC solutions that create simpler, more intelligent ways for people to meet, connect, market, sell and train, to deepen relationships and drive better outcomes. These include award-winning products under the GoTo portfolio brand, such as GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, Grasshopper and Jive, as well as the recently announced GoToConnect and GoToRoom solutions. LogMeIn’s combined UCC products support over 28 million users per month, with over 1.5 billion conferencing minutes a month contributing to over 8 million meetings per month, and nearly 20 billion voice minutes per year.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. A market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Disclaimer: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

