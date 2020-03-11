SAN JOSE, Calif., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beachhead Solutions , provider of cloud-managed PC & mobile device encryption, security, and data access control for businesses, today announced the release of SimplySecure 6.6 and the introduction of Compliancy Report into the popular security platform. The new and comprehensive reporting tool – available at no extra cost – provides businesses with a complete, audit-grade record for proving and delineating the exact security measures enforced on devices that are lost, stolen, or otherwise compromised.



Today’s businesses face mortal threats on two fronts. As attackers and criminal enterprises grow in sophistication and the danger they pose, compromised devices and data breaches are becoming all but inevitable without the right security defenses in place. At the same time, any organization under the purview of regulatory authorities is at risk of triggering crippling compliance enforcement penalties if they cannot verify that required safeguards are in effect.

Businesses that effectively secure devices and fully demonstrate proof of robust security measures to auditors wield a powerful competitive differentiator. These businesses are prepared to thrive in an environment where security and transparent compliance are increasingly recognized as critical to survival.

When auditors investigate and check a business’ security practices against compliance mandates, a failure to prove secure measures is viewed as failure to comply. With Compliancy Report, a business can enter the circumstances of a compromised device, and receive a complete and comprehensive record of all active security tools and practices that is ready to hand over to auditors. This record includes the data encryption standard(s) enforced on the device, the access control mechanisms deployed or potentially already triggered from the SimplySecure platform, and all other automated and pre-determined protective actions in place to safeguard data.

Businesses using the Compliancy Report capability immediately get the peace of mind that they have both the full suite of measures in place necessary to protect data and systems, and the means to prove it.

“When any device containing sensitive data becomes compromised, the ensuing efforts to demonstrate the device’s security can be an ordeal – and as far as auditors are concerned, saying it doesn’t make it so,” said Cam Roberson, Vice President of Sales at Beachhead Solutions. “We’re proud to introduce Compliancy Report with today’s release of SimplySecure 6.6. This new feature enables businesses to very easily provide a complete picture of a device’s security profile. With Compliancy Report, organizations can remove the stress of compliance enforcement actions by removing all doubt in the eyes of auditors.”

“Unfortunately, unprepared businesses are running into ever-stricter regulatory requirements amid an uptick in data breach attempts,” said Paul Redding, VP of Partner Engagement and Cybersecurity, Compliancy Group . “The concurrent rise in the sophistication of attacks and regulatory enforcement actions only makes the need to demonstrate compliant security practices that more urgent. With SimplySecure and Compliancy Report, businesses have the perfect tools for the job when it comes to securing devices with encryption and access controls, and presenting exactly what auditors need to see to verify compliance. This is a particularly useful and timely addition to the platform from Beachhead.”

