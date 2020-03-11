NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Business with Jeffrey Hayzlett, the leading business podcast on C-Suite Radio , is announcing its 200th episode featuring Former White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci. All Business with Jeffrey Hayzlett brings to light conversations with some of the brightest minds in business where nothing is off limits – the good, the bad, and the ugly, from Main Street to Wall Street.



In the 200th episode, Hayzlett speaks with Scaramucci about the business of politics, lessons learned from his time in the White House, his biggest mistake, Trump Employment Syndrome, and instilling civility into the political process. He emphasized the tribal mentality that has permeated throughout the political spectrum, the cognitive dissonance in the nation’s capital, and offers a strikingly candid approach about the current administration.

“Being the host of my own podcast has been a very rewarding experience. I’ve gotten the opportunity to interview some of the biggest names in business and others who are doing incredible things who may not be as well-known but they’re just as interesting,” said host Jeffrey Hayzlett. “Our 200th episode is guaranteed to be a candid conversation about the current state of politics and a few other surprises that I think audiences will find very interesting. I’m excited about this episode and the next 200 after that.”



All Business with Jeffrey Hayzlett features insightful conversations around the most compelling topics in business today. Guests offer an astute perspective in the form of personal narratives, challenges faced, setbacks overcome, innovations pioneered, objectives met, and lessons learned. Past guests have included Beth Comstock, Steve Forbes, Piers Morgan, Gene Simmons, Kevin Jonas, Bob Guccione, Jr., Christie Hefner, The World’s Strongest Man, Nick Best, and more.

