CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that the firm was recognized as a 2020 Technology Innovation Award winner by Bank Insurance and Securities Association’s (BISA) for its delivery of ClientWorks Connected. The ClientWorks Connected platform within LPL’s technology ecosystem features integrated workflows that increase efficiency and create a better experience for advisors in their support of day-to-day client management.



“On behalf of LPL, we are proud to be recognized for the value that the ClientWorks Connected platform delivers to LPL advisors and institutions,” said Burt White, LPL managing director, chief investment officer and head of Investor and Investment Solutions. “We designed ClientWorks Connected to change the experience for advisors, going further than just providing access to best-in-class tools. The tools talk to each other, passing information along the journey an advisor takes in support of a client, taking clicks, steps and overall effort out of the process. The experience for advisors takes minutes out of the process, which adds up to hours over time, giving them the ability to spend more time focused on what’s most valuable, and changing the way they can serve their clients.”

With the ability to choose among proprietary and third-party technology solutions in the ClientWorks Connected platform, financial advisors, teams and institutions are able to customize their workflow to create an experience that best serves the needs of their business.

"BISA is proud to recognize LPL Financial as a 2020 Technology Innovation Award recipient," said BISA executive director Jeff Hartney. "This year's slate of award recipients have been integral to the success and advancement of BISA and our industry."

The BISA Technology Innovation Award launched in 2012 to recognize leadership in the advancement of industry products, services and platforms through technology innovation.

