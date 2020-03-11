Washington, D.C., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An innovative five-part program designed to enhance and expand the development of senior nurse executive leaders will welcome its first incoming class of nurse executives in August 2020.

The Coldiron Senior Nurse Executive Fellowship Program was developed by the Marian K. Shaughnessy Nurse Leadership Academy of the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing at Case Western Reserve University in partnership with the American Nurses Association (ANA), the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) and the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA).

“All of us representing the Marian K. Shaughnessy Nurse Leadership Academy are pleased to join our colleagues in launching this new program. It is our goal to add value to existing programs for senior nurse executives. We thank our donors, Arnold and Wanda Coldiron, for providing the support for this program through the Marian K. Shaughnessy Nurse Leadership Academy. We are especially indebted to Marian K. Shaughnessy, who passed away on February 24, 2020, whose leadership and passion sparked this initiative and carried us forward throughout all phases of our planning,” said Joyce. J. Fitzpatrick, inaugural director, Marian K. Shaughnessy Nurse Leadership Academy. Carol M. Musil, dean of the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing, said, “This partnership creates unprecedented opportunities for nursing leadership development. It will have a transformative impact on the Coldiron fellows and the future of nursing and health care.”

The curriculum will cover quality and safety competencies, care coordination, wellness, public communication, executive presence, financial acumen, and understanding and leading change.

“The American Nurses Association is proud to partner with the Marian K. Shaughnessy Nurse Leadership Academy, AONL and HFMA on this important initiative,” said ANA President Ernest J. Grant, PhD, RN, FAAN. “Nurse leaders are integral players in not only the delivery of quality patient care, but also operational excellence across diverse health care settings. The Coldiron Senior Nurse Executive Fellowship Program is a testament to the power of nursing and nurses’ role as change agents in health care. ANA looks forward to welcoming the first incoming class of nurse executives.”

The program is open to nurse executives with at least five years of experience at the most senior level in health services, public health and community-based organizations or systems, as well as professional, governmental and policy organizations.

“The changing health paradigm requires a systematic approach to the core challenges facing patient populations,” said AONL CEO Robyn Begley, DNP, RN, NEA-BC. “The Coldiron Senior Nurse Executive Fellowship Program will provide an inclusive experience for executive nurse leaders to master the skills needed to advance the health system transformation.”

The three-day inaugural session, scheduled for August 22-24 at the Marian K. Shaughnessy Nurse Leadership Academy in Cleveland, will be followed by sessions to be held in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Cleveland over a 15-month period.

“We are pleased to partner with our nursing colleagues to leverage the strengths each organization brings to professional development,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “Interprofessional collaboration promotes better leadership, and better leadership is the key to delivering safe, effective high-quality care.”

Applications for the Coldiron Senior Nurse Executive Fellowship Program will be available online from the Marian K. Shaughnessy Nurse Leadership Academy. The application deadline is June 1. Final admission decisions will be made on June 30.

About Case Western Reserve and the Marian K. Shaughnessy Nurse Leadership Academy

Case Western Reserve University is one of the country's leading private research institutions. Located in Cleveland, it offers a unique combination of forward-thinking educational opportunities in an inspiring cultural setting. Leading-edge faculty engage in teaching and research in a collaborative, hands-on environment. Nationally recognized programs include arts and sciences, dental medicine, engineering, law, management, medicine, nursing and social work. About 5,100 undergraduate and 6,200 graduate students comprise the student body. Visit case.edu to see how Case Western Reserve thinks beyond the possible.

The Marian K. Shaughnessy Nurse Leadership Academy will enable nurses to have the knowledge necessary to catalyze changes within individual hospitals and entire health systems. This groundbreaking initiative will influence nursing education practices nationwide, conduct research on nurse leadership and bring its best lessons to other cities through concentrated executive development programs. The goal is to increase quality of care; promote wellness; improve safety, efficiency and effectiveness; and reduce health care costs.

About the American Nurses Association

The American Nurses Association (ANA) is the premier organization representing the interests of the nation's 4 million registered nurses. ANA advances the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting a safe and ethical work environment, bolstering the health and wellness of nurses, and advocating on health care issues that affect nurses and the public. ANA is at the forefront of improving the quality of health care for all. For more information, visit nursingworld.org.

About the American Organization for Nursing Leadership

As the national professional organization of more than 10,000 nurse leaders, the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) is the voice of nursing leadership. AONL’s membership encompasses nurse leaders working in hospitals, health systems, academia and other care settings across the care continuum. Since 1967, the organization has led the field of nursing leadership through professional development, advocacy and research that advances nursing leadership practice and patient care. AONL is a subsidiary of the American Hospital Association. For more information, visit AONL.org.

About the Healthcare Financial Management Association

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 51,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

