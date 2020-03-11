FORT WORTH, Texas, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koddi , a leading marketing technology company for the travel and hospitality industry, has been recognized as #25 out of 500 on Forbes’ inaugural list of America’s Best Startup Employers for 2020. Koddi has also been named #1 in the Advertising and Marketing category and #1 startup in Texas. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The rankings were announced on March 10, 2020, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website .



"We are thrilled to begin the decade by being recognized as one of America’s Best Startup Employers from Forbes,” said Nicholas Ward, President, Koddi. "We owe every one of our teams a heartfelt ‘thank you’ for making this possible. Knowing that we were independently selected for this list means a tremendous amount to our company. We have the best employees in the business and knowing that they enjoy where they work while they help grow the business is a great testament to their dedication and the culture they foster.”

Forbes and Statista analyzed more than 7 million data points to identify the top Startup Employers. In particular, three aspects of each company were assessed during the evaluation: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth.

Out of the thousands of qualified organizations in the United States, 500 companies earned this distinction, and Koddi is ecstatic to be recognized as one of Forbes’ 2020 list of America’s Best Startup Employers.

