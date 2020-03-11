ATLANTA, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jvion , a leader in Clinical Artificial Intelligence (AI), today announced the release of its innovative Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) solution that identifies socioeconomic barriers driving an individual’s health risk and opportunities for investment in community benefit programs to address gaps in care. Leveraging Jvion’s peer-reviewed analytics layer and Microsoft Azure Maps, the solution empowers providers and health systems to address underserved populations and inequalities in existing healthcare delivery. Jvion goes beyond helping providers better understand the impact of SDOH by offering individualized interventions that aid in aligning community benefits more effectively.



“Providers and healthcare executives recognize the growing role of socioeconomic insights in healthcare, especially in meeting the needs of underserved populations. To date, capturing that data and turning it into meaningful and actionable intelligence has proved elusive for many,” said Shantanu Nigam, CEO of Jvion. “Our unique approach turns socioeconomic, environmental, and behavioral data into real clinical value that drives higher engagement, more tailored interventions, and greater alignment between need and risk, resulting in better outcomes for individuals and the community as a whole.”

As alignment and access to community benefit programs continue to be the cornerstone of building healthier communities, providers need appropriate insight into their populations and individual healthcare needs. Hospitals spent $95 billion on community benefits in the most recent year data is available ( American Hospital Association ), and increasingly both federal and state regulators are seeking clarity on what benefits are being provided to communities with this spend and their impact. Jvion’s SDOH solution not only fulfills the federal and state assessment needs for healthcare organizations, but also strategically informs providers where to allocate their community benefit spend to have the greatest level of impact.

Jvion’s SDOH solution requires limited input from providers and none from patients, largely relying on its high-performing AI approach, which leverages a global instance of de-identified patients to power the inferential outputs of the solution. Through this approach, the community inherits the attributes of the individual versus traditional methods, which apply community qualities to the individual. The SDOH solution features an interactive map interface built using Microsoft Azure maps and a web-based portal.

“We’re pleased that this technology collaboration is helping healthcare organizations in transforming patient care and their businesses. The Microsoft platform helps responsibly unify people, devices, apps and information by prioritizing compliance, security and trust,” said Gareth Hall, director of business strategy for Worldwide Healthcare at Microsoft. “Our partners are critical in helping healthcare organizations use technology to address industry challenges and seize opportunities to impact people’s lives in a positive way. The combination of the Microsoft platform and partner innovation is key to helping our industry transform.”

The Jvion SDOH solution is now available. Register here to schedule a virtual demo. Additional information is available at https://jvion.com/jvionclinicalai/ .

The latest KLAS report, “Healthcare AI 2019 - Actualizing the Potential of AI ,” recognized Jvion as having “by far the largest client base in the healthcare AI market," and "the largest offering of pre-built healthcare content for machine learning models/vectors." Additionally, Jvion was featured in the CB Insights Digital Health 150 , showcasing the most promising private digital healthcare companies in the world.

About Jvion

Jvion enables healthcare organizations to prevent avoidable patient harm and lower costs through its AI-enabled prescriptive analytics solution. An industry first, the Jvion Machine goes beyond simple predictive analytics and machine learning to identify patients on a trajectory to becoming high risk and for whom intervention will likely be successful. Jvion determines the interventions that will more effectively reduce risk and enable clinical action. And it accelerates time to value by leveraging established patient-level intelligence to drive engagement across hospitals, populations, and patients. To date, the Jvion Machine has been deployed across about 50 hospital systems and 300 hospitals, who report average reductions of 30% for preventable harm incidents and annual cost savings of $6.3 million. For more information, visit www.jvion.com .