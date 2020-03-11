PALO ALTO, Calif., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubrik, the Multi-Cloud Data Control™ Company, today announced the appointment of Dan Rogers as President. Rogers will lead Rubrik’s GTM Operations, driving the product, marketing, and GTM strategy. Working in close partnership with Rubrik’s CRO, Brett Shirk, Rogers is responsible for continuing to build upon Rubrik’s momentum and accelerating the company’s next phase of global growth. Rogers will report to Rubrik’s co-founder and CEO Bipul Sinha.



“Dan has an unprecedented track record of helping some of the leading companies in the cloud ecosystem, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Amazon Web Services, and ServiceNow, scale their businesses and rapidly accelerate their growth,” said Bipul Sinha, co-founder and CEO of Rubrik. “Our last fiscal year was a record breaker for the company as we’ve continued to see strong enterprise adoption for our innovative solutions, which are solving some of the toughest data management challenges modern organizations face today. The addition of Dan to Rubrik’s leadership team will strengthen our ability to quickly scale and further capitalize on the company’s momentum.”

Rogers most recently served as ServiceNow’s CMO, where over the last four years he was instrumental in helping the company innovate and scale, fuel hyper-growth (~$3.5 billion revenue, 33% year-over-year growth) and become one of the fastest growing S&P 500 enterprise software companies and Forbes’ No. 1 most innovative company (2018). More specifically, he was responsible for ServiceNow’s GTM strategy from product launch to pipeline creation, including pricing and packaging, demand generation, product marketing and readiness, sales development, and customer success. Prior to ServiceNow, he held leadership positions at AWS, Salesforce, and Microsoft.

“Data is every organization’s most valuable asset, and every company is undergoing a data transformation. Over 2,500 enterprises and government agencies trust Rubrik to manage, govern, and orchestrate their critical data across data centers and the cloud, and Rubrik is fast becoming the leading data platform,” said Dan Rogers, President of Rubrik. “I’m looking forward to working side by side with Rubrik’s exceptional leadership, sales and engineering teams to accelerate the company’s next phase of growth.”

