Mr. Robert Hayes, President & CEO stated, “2019 was a major turning point for our Company. By year-end we built the necessary infrastructure and administrative support for our expansion in 2020 and beyond. Our manufactured home production facility opened in Salem, Oregon and our MicroHab facility opened in temporary facilities in the Albany area of New York that it shares with our product innovation division AugMat Inc. We have now assembled an exceptional team of 40 people, which includes our executives, support staff, and our manufacturing managers with 15 to 25 years and more in the industry who are managing a very talent construction work force”.

2020’s expansion plans are based on the progress the Company made in the fourth quarter of 2019 and in the early months of this year. The company now markets its manufactured housing products under the name Quantum Housing Systems Inc., which includes homes produced by International Housing Concepts Inc. and MicroHab Inc. The new marketing name reflects our focus on “System Designed” manufactured housing. International Housing Concepts Inc. manufactures homes that qualify as Park Model homes. MicroHab Inc. manufactures uniquely designed smaller homes built to meet the needs of a diverse group of markets. Our marketing program is now targeting tiny home dealers, real estate developers and RV park owners wanting to convert their property into communities of long-term homeowners. The Company is planning to accommodate small sized modular construction capability by integrating these new designs into its 70,000 square foot Salem, Oregon facility which is designed to manufacture up to 40 homes a month. Plans are underway to expand our Salem facility by 50%.

Operating staff has benefited from additions to accounting and planning capabilities with the addition of an SEC qualified independent auditor that has begun work on preparing the company to file required financial disclosure with OTC markets as well as prepare the required filings by the Securities and Exchange filing requirements.

In the fourth quarter of 2019 the MicroHab Inc. subsidiary moved forward with designs for homes that are under 400 sq. ft. of living space. They are targeted at the recreational market and as workforce housing. MicroHab homes are designed to serve as anything from a well-appointed 250 to 400 sq. ft. small living environment to a well-appointed alternative to a vacation home built on a towable platform to allow it to utilized in many locations. MicroHab in conjunction with our AugMat Inc. research and development division designed a “bare bones” starter home of about 125 to 150 sq. ft. of living space, a “MicroHome”, designed for use as a first step emergency home for cities needing homeless shelters, emergency temporary housing and for industry needing temporary work sites. The company also started working with cities in California and the New England area to develop programs sponsored by state and local governments.

Earth Gen-Biofuel Inc. is marketing its products under the corporate name Quantum Housing Systems Inc. and has based its manufacturing facilities in the U.S. The Company is addressing domestic needs for housing solutions for a broad segment of the market. The Company has developed a US based supply chain to support local and national companies and to assure availability of most of the key components used in our manufacturing process. The Company’s goal is to deliver high quality low cost homes that employ technology that works for owners of our homes and meets the requirements of sustainability for our environment and the locations where our homes form new communities. Please visit our web site at www.egbb.world .

This press release may contain “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. Further caution is given as the Company is not current with its public disclosures and limited information about the Company’s financial condition or operations is available to investors adding additional risk to potential investors.

www.egbb.world and view our homes at www.homesfromIHC.com

