MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets, is pleased to announce they have retained the services of the award-winning audit firm Malone Bailey, LLP (https://www.malonebailey.com) to audit the company’s last two years ending December 31st, 2019.

“We retained Malone Bailey LLP to commence work on our PCAOB audit for the years 2018 and 2019 based upon their impeccable reputation, 30 Years’ experience in the industry, and their firm being annually inspected by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). We will retain counsel to work with Malone Bailey on filing our Form 10 with the SEC (Securities Exchange Commission) to become a fully reporting company under Section 12 of the Securities Act of 1933. Upon our audit and filing being completed, we will work towards having our company up listed to the OTCQB,” stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of MasterBeat Corp.

About Malone Bailey

Founded in 1982, Malone Bailey, LLP is Based in Houston, Texas and with offices in New York, Beijing and Shenzhen, Malone Bailey is an international public accounting firm with deep knowledge and experience in the delivery of SEC audit services to small and mid-cap publicly traded clients with over 140 registrants as clients, including NYSE, NASDAQ and AMEX listed companies. For more information about Malone Bailey, visit www.malonebailey.com.

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

