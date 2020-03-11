DALLAS, TX, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DALLAS, TX via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- As stated in a January 28, 2020 press release, the renovation project at the NaturalShrimp, Inc.’s (OTCQB: SHMP) pilot production facility is proceeding as scheduled and is expected to be completed and fully operational, using its patented technology to grow gourmet-grade shrimp without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals, during the second quarter of 2020.

The following YouTube link which can also be found under the news tab at www.naturalshrimp.com provides a video update of the building renovation: NaturalShrimp, Progress In La Coste, Texas, 3/6/2020

ABOUT NATURAL SHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aqua-tech Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control and could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements include statements regarding moving forward with executing the Company's global growth strategy.

The statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Important factors that could cause such

differences include but are not limited to the Risk Factors and other information set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2015, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Paul Knopick

E & E Communications

940.262.3584

pknopick@eandecommunications.com