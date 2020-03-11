New York, United States, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dural graft market is set to witness a strong CAGR of 6.3% during 2019 – 2029. Advancements in nanotechnology have been bridging the existing safety gaps in dural graft, positively impacting the growth of the dural graft market. Favorable government initiatives towards promoting regenerative medicines will act as a growth lever for the dural graft market.
Dural Graft Market: Key Takeaways
Dural Graft Market: Key Growth Drivers
Dural Graft Market: Key Restrains
Dural Graft Market: Competition Landscape
Key market players are planning massive investments in the advanced clinical trials to develop innovative dural graft products. Besides embracing technological advancements, manufacturers are establishing research centers and commercialization centers to strengthen their brand image in the market. Major players in the dural graft market are B Braun, Natus Medical Incorporated, Vostra GmbH, Medtronic Plc., Aesculap, Inc., Cousin Biotech, Tissuemed Ltd., Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson and Integra Lifesciences Corporation.
About the Report
This report offers global and regional level analysis on the trends in the market influencing the growth of dural graft market. The study provides important insights on the dural grafts market based on product type (autologous dural graft, xenogeneic dural graft, allogeneic dural graft, and synthetic dural graft), material (autologous pericardium, bovine pericardium, ligament nuchae, synthetic polymers, and others), application (cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) accumulation, brain and spine tumor, spine injury, cerebrovascular accident, traumatic brain, epilepsy, and others)and end-user (ambulatory surgical centers, trauma centers, clinics, and hospitals,), in seven different regions.
