New York, United States, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dural graft market is set to witness a strong CAGR of 6.3% during 2019 – 2029. Advancements in nanotechnology have been bridging the existing safety gaps in dural graft, positively impacting the growth of the dural graft market. Favorable government initiatives towards promoting regenerative medicines will act as a growth lever for the dural graft market.

Dural Graft Market: Key Takeaways

Synthetic dural graft to gain prominence in the market; xenogeneic dural graft to exhibit rapid growth in demand.

Application in treatment of brain and spine tumor accounts for more than 50% of the global market revenue.

Synthetic polymer remains preferred raw material; demand poised to grow two-fold by the end of 2029.

North America and Europe remain at the forefront in global market, driven by advances in material science.

East Asia is generating lucrative growth opportunities for market players, with rapidly rising skilled workforce of neurosurgeons.

Dural Graft Market: Key Growth Drivers

Technological developments in dural grafts used for neurosurgical procedures will drive the growth of the dural graft market.

The rise in clinical efficacy and improvement in safety are escalating the adoption of dural grafts.

Rigorous research and development activities for novel developments will foster the build-up of dural graft market.

Growth in recognition of regenerative medicine will act as key growth lever in the market.

Sizeable investments research centers and manufacturing infrastructure will significantly boost the market growth.

Dural Graft Market: Key Restrains

Post-operative complications such as immunological infections pose a challenge to dural grafts, hampering the growth of market.

Presence of low-cost alternatives continue to pose a challenge to broader adoption of dural grafts.

Dural Graft Market: Competition Landscape

Key market players are planning massive investments in the advanced clinical trials to develop innovative dural graft products. Besides embracing technological advancements, manufacturers are establishing research centers and commercialization centers to strengthen their brand image in the market. Major players in the dural graft market are B Braun, Natus Medical Incorporated, Vostra GmbH, Medtronic Plc., Aesculap, Inc., Cousin Biotech, Tissuemed Ltd., Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson and Integra Lifesciences Corporation.

About the Report

This report offers global and regional level analysis on the trends in the market influencing the growth of dural graft market. The study provides important insights on the dural grafts market based on product type (autologous dural graft, xenogeneic dural graft, allogeneic dural graft, and synthetic dural graft), material (autologous pericardium, bovine pericardium, ligament nuchae, synthetic polymers, and others), application (cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) accumulation, brain and spine tumor, spine injury, cerebrovascular accident, traumatic brain, epilepsy, and others)and end-user (ambulatory surgical centers, trauma centers, clinics, and hospitals,), in seven different regions.

