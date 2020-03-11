ATLANTA, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Convey Services, a SaaS technology company, today unveiled Cloud Conventions 2020, the largest virtual trade show in the telecommunications and cloud industry with over 30,000 sales partners invited to attend. The event goes live from May 11-14, 2020, hosting industry and business speakers, roundtable discussions, content, education and event-only financial incentives. Attendance at Cloud Conventions 2020 events is free for qualified agents, VARs, MSPs, master agents along with vendors and IT services providers. The program combines live speakers, event-only promotions, live chat, discussion forums and on-demand content to give attendees an interactive educational experience.

“Cloud Conventions 2020 has been in the works for months, but in light of the disruption and cancellation of live shows caused by the Coronavirus, a virtual event provides an opportunity for telecom/cloud vendors to connect one-on-one with sales partners from across the country, without the risk and expense of travel,” said Carolyn Bradfield, founder of Convey. “Convey Services has the largest partner audience subscribed to its network of online portals for master agents, vendors and sales partners making Cloud Conventions one of the best opportunities in the industry to make valuable connections.”

Vendors and sponsors will offer registered attendees special promotions not available outside of Cloud Conventions including a virtual swag bag of Spiffs, gifts and prizes. Industry speakers and session leaders will hold live discussions of technology and industry trends along with new and emerging services. Other business experts will present creative, low-cost strategies to help partners acquire and retain customers, provide vertical market insights, tactics to run channel businesses more efficiently along with unique subjects, like how to value and sell your channel sales practice.



“Cloud Conventions goes beyond what you would expect in a typical live event because we add experts in sales and marketing, growth hacking, cyber insurance, and a host of other business-related topics exclusively for channel sales partners,” added Bradfield. “Cloud Conventions is an unprecedented opportunity for vendors to elevate their brand, raise their profile and promote themselves before, during and after the event. Sponsorship packages will offer services to engage selling partners and to create additional value for exhibitors and sponsors.”

Cloud Conventions provides attendees with technology to schedule meetings with sponsors and exhibitors, participate in live chat, and manage events and meetings using a personalized calendar along with text reminders. Peer discussion forums will help sales partners interact and exchange ideas. When the live event closes, the Cloud Conventions portal will remain active so attendees can revisit virtual booths, watch recorded speakers, access content and connect with sponsors and vendors for the remainder of 2020.



Registration for Cloud Conventions opens on Monday, March 16th and interested vendors can request information about virtual exhibit and sponsorship opportunities by contacting info@cloudconventions.com .

About Convey Services

Convey Services delivers content and marketing portals and connects them into networks to inform, educate and engage channel partners and direct sellers in the telecom/cloud space, the property and casualty insurance market and food distribution industry. Convey’s portal technology automates and organizes partner management, has tools to engage and educate partners and integrates email marketing technology for members to run packaged email marketing campaigns to their customers and prospects. For information visit www.conveyservices.com , info@conveyservices.com or call 888-975-1382.