Portland, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the India optical fiber and accessories market was estimated at $461.6 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $1.66 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, top investment pockets, and changing market trends.

Widespread implementation of 5G, rise in adoption of fiber to the home (FTTH) connectivity, and emergence of internet of things (IoT) propel the growth of the India optical fiber and accessories market. On the other hand, high installation cost and developments in the wireless communication systems hamper the growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, technological advancements in the fiber optic cable technology and surge in investments in optical fiber cable (OFC) network infrastructure are expected to pave the way for a number of opportunities in the industry.

The telecommunication segment to retain the lion’s share by 2026-

Based on end-user, the telecommunication segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2026. The enterprise segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 29.3% during the study period.

The North segment generated the largest share in 2018-

Based on geography, the North region held the major share in 2018, generating nearly two-fifths of the total market, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2026. Simultaneously, the East region would register the fastest CAGR of 23.3% throughout the estimated period.

Frontrunners in the industry-

The key players analyzed in the report include Finolex Cables Ltd., KEC International Limited.APAR Industries Limited, Universal Cables Limited, Aksh OptiFibre Ltd., Polycab India Limited, Sterlite Technologies Limited., Birla Cable Limited, Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd., and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. These players have incorporated a number of exclusive strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to retain their strong stand in the market.

