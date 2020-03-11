EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 and reviewed business highlights.
“Over this past year, we have achieved a number of important milestones as we drive towards proof-of-concept for our pioneering neoantigen-specific immunotherapies, SLATE and GRANITE,” said Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Gritstone Oncology. “2020 is a critical year for the company, as we expect to complete dose escalation and present Phase 1 clinical data from both of these programs, as well as advance SLATE and GRANITE into later-stage development. In addition to the potential for these immunotherapies to change the treatment of advanced cancers, we believe they also hold significant promise to address unmet need in the adjuvant setting where many patients experience recurrence of disease following surgery. The scientific literature continues to emphasize the importance of neoantigen-directed CD8+ T cells in cancer immunotherapy, and our platform, developed with this in mind, is demonstrably generating unprecedented numbers of these vital cells in cancer patients.”
Key Accomplishments Over Last 12 Months
Pipeline Portfolio
Business Operations
Anticipated Upcoming Milestones
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, Gritstone reported a net loss of $27.7 million and $94.4 million, respectively. This compares to a net loss of $17.3 million and $64.8 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2018.
Collaboration revenue was $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, and $4.4 million for the full year 2019, compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, and $1.2 million for the full year 2018. The year-over-year increase was due to a full year of revenue recognized under the Research Collaboration and License Agreement with bluebird during 2019.
Total research and development expenses were $23.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, and $82.9 million for the full year 2019, compared to $15.3 million and $55.0 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in personnel-related expenses driven by increased headcount, as well as an increase in outside services and consultants, in-house laboratory supplies and consumables, and facilities-related expenses.
General and administrative expenses were $5.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, and $19.4 million for the full year 2019, compared to $3.9 million and $11.8 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in personnel-related expenses driven by an increase in headcount and an increase in legal and other outside professional services required to support the company’s ongoing operations as a public company.
Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $128.8 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $153.1 million as of December 31, 2018.
About Gritstone Oncology
Gritstone Oncology (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. Gritstone develops its products by leveraging two key pillars—first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE, which is designed to predict, from a routine tumor biopsy, the tumor-specific neoantigens (TSNA) that are presented on a patient’s tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients’ TSNA to potentially drive the patient’s immune system to specifically attack and destroy tumors. The company’s “off the shelf” shared neoantigen-based immunotherapy, SLATE, and its individualized neoantigen-based immunotherapy, GRANITE, are being evaluated in Phase 1 clinical studies. Novel tumor-specific antigens can also provide targets for bispecific antibody (BiSAb) therapeutics for solid tumors, and Gritstone’s BiSAb program is currently in lead optimization. For more information, please visit gritstoneoncology.com.
Gritstone Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the potential of Gritstone’s therapeutic programs; the advancements in the Company’s ongoing clinical trials; the timing of data announcements related to ongoing clinical trials and the initiation of future clinical trials, including the timing thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Gritstone’s research and clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Gritstone’s programs’ early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, Gritstone’s ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash to fund operations. Gritstone undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the company in general, see Gritstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 11, 2020 and any current and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|Gritstone Oncology, Inc.
|Condensed Statements of Operations
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Collaboration revenue
|$
|884
|$
|1,091
|$
|4,365
|$
|1,187
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|23,582
|15,252
|82,896
|54,965
|General and administrative
|$
|5,615
|3,866
|19,409
|11,806
|Total operating expenses
|29,197
|19,118
|102,305
|66,771
|Loss from operations
|(28,313)
|(18,027)
|(97,940)
|(65,584)
|Interest and other income, net
|$
|609
|690
|3,507
|809
|Net loss
|$
|(27,704)
|$
|(17,337)
|$
|(94,433)
|$
|(64,775)
|Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.77)
|$
|(0.61)
|$
|(2.81)
|$
|(7.26)
|Shares used to compute for net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|35,906,917
|28,443,460
|33,554,823
|8,919,281
|Gritstone Oncology, Inc.
|Condensed Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|57,408
|$
|52,183
|Marketable securities
|70,368
|100,927
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,497
|4,526
|Total current assets
|131,273
|157,636
|Property and equipment, net
|26,911
|29,494
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|23,427
|-
|Deposits and other long-term assets
|2,778
|2,428
|Total assets
|$
|184,389
|$
|189,558
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|4,621
|$
|4,825
|Accrued compensation
|4,598
|3,951
|Accrued liabilities
|1,041
|740
|Accrued research and development
|1,779
|252
|Lease liabilities, current portion
|2,505
|-
|Deferred revenue, current portion
|4,956
|5,340
|Total current liabilities
|19,500
|15,108
|Deferred rent, net of current portion
|-
|1,353
|Other non-current liabilities
|-
|12
|Lease financing obligation, net of current portion
|-
|10,490
|Lease liabilities, net of current portion
|20,985
|-
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|9,560
|13,473
|Total liabilities
|50,045
|40,436
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Convertible preferred stock
|-
|-
|Common stock
|17
|16
|Additional paid-in capital
|355,291
|275,593
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|24
|(85)
|Accumulated deficit
|(220,988)
|(126,402)
|Total stockholders' equity
|134,344
|149,122
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|184,389
|$
|189,558
