NEW YORK and TORONTO, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafin , a global leader in product and pricing solutions for banks, is pleased to announce the addition of Venkataraman Balasubramanian (Bala) to its senior leadership team as executive vice president and chief technology officer.



Bala joins Zafin with over 35 years of experience around the globe working in the financial services industry and the information technology sector. He brings deep and varied expertise to Zafin’s leadership team. Most recently, Bala worked as CTO of banking & capital markets for DXC Technology.

“Through my years in the industry, and in particular, the last 15 to 20 years, I have seen the tremendous change that these banks have undergone. I know the pressures and the changes that they need to make,” Bala explained. “My focus is going to be on creating lasting value for our clients that will, in turn, make us at Zafin successful.”

Bala will work on both the product and sales side of Zafin to ensure success for its clients through a period of tremendous change in the banking industry. Bala’s unique combination of technical prowess and understanding of banking infrastructure will inform Zafin’s product investment and engagement with clients.

“We are thrilled to have Bala join our senior leadership team,” said Al Karim Somji, founder and CEO of Zafin. “His decades of experience in financial services will be invaluable as we work with our clients to enable their success with digital transformation and personalized customer experiences in the highly dynamic banking industry.”

Andrew McCue will continue on his role as chief technology officer of Zafin cloud and security, with a continued focus on delivering Zafin’s enterprise-grade SaaS offerings to banks globally.

About Zafin

Zafin is a global leader in cloud-based product and pricing solutions for banks, enabling business users to define and execute micro-segmented, customer-centric product and pricing strategies within a compliant framework.

Our cloud-based applications deliver game-changing business results while integrating easily with legacy back-end systems and customer-facing channels. The Zafin suite of applications can be implemented quickly, with minimal to no changes to existing infrastructure to improve the precision, integrity and flexibility of product and pricing terms at the segment and individual customer level.

Zafin is a trusted partner to many of the world’s largest financial institutions, delivering growth, increasing agility and flexibility in the marketplace, empowering business leaders to address markets and serve customers, all while streamlining regulatory compliance and increasing operational efficiency.

www.zafin.com