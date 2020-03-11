Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EU Healthcare Predictions and Outlook, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid rising global trade tensions and sluggish global economic outlook for 2020, the global healthcare market is expected to cross the 2-trillion-dollar mark in 2020. In Europe, BREXIT is likely to have a strong impact on the United Kingdom, Europe's biggest digital health market.

2020 will be a global reality check for long-pending national healthcare policies and regulatory reforms that must re-invigorate future strategies. Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) will emerge as a big theme across progressive health systems as they seek to proactively engage patients and improve health outcomes that would help healthcare organizations meet quality standards.



This decade will bring significant changes and disruptions when it comes to digital-service-enabled health. Health and care delivery, as well as prevention in the 2020s, will become more consumer-centric, with AI-powered tools and virtual interactions between patients and care providers becoming the new normal in many situations. Data-driven interoperability and personalized diagnostics will accelerate the delivery of predictive-analysis-driven precision care. This will pave the way for better and efficient decision making for the patient and the provider and further drive partnerships between big tech companies that design care delivery models and healthcare organizations.



This follows the new vision for healthcare for 2020 and beyond, focusing not only on access, quality, and affordability but also on predictive, preventive, and outcome-based care models that promote social and financial inclusion. In 2020, consumer-driven models of healthcare will gain more market traction, as they stand to better bridge the gap of what consumers want and what healthcare can deliver.



Central and Eastern Europe is highly fragmented and is emerging as quite an attraction to healthcare investors. Screening services are facilitating better diagnosis of chronic conditions. The rise in disposable income and in healthcare spending is because of the presence of a rapidly aging population and their demand for better healthcare. Economic factors are also at play, with rising wages and disposable incomes freeing up personal money for healthcare-related spending. With the recent rise in minimum wages in Hungary and other recent reforms in various parts of Central and Eastern Europe, the economy in CEE and a parallel drop in unemployment rates are ideal for market participants.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Scope

Geographic Segmentation

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Top Predictions for the EU Healthcare Industry, 2020

2. Overview of the 2020 EU Healthcare Market

EU Healthcare Industry Forecast by Segment

EU Regional Performance Matrix

Revenue by Region

3. 2020 Predictions for EU Healthcare Industry

Prediction#1: By 2020, Orphan Drug R&D Pipeline will Surpass Non-orphan Drug to Account for 55% of the Total Pipeline Value

Prediction#2: Europe will Expand Biomanufacturing Capacity by ~15% to Reach a Market Share of 35% by 2020

Prediction#3: 2020 will be an Inflexion Point for Artificial Intelligence in Europe

Prediction#4: Hospital Cost Saving is Set to Increase by 25%-35% by 2020 as 15%-20% of ORs become Integrated

Prediction#5: POCT Market for Infectious Diseases will Breach the One-billion-dollar Mark in 2020

Prediction#6: Europe will Lead the Global IVF Market in 2020 and Account for 40% of Market Share

Prediction#7: The Demand for Precision Care Procedures will Fuel RASD to Reach $430 million by 2020 and Cut Complication Rates by 10%-15%

Prediction#8: Next-gen Imaging Equipment is set to Yield Annual Operational Savings of 10%-12%

Prediction#9: Medical-grade remote patient monitoring will witness a 15% growth

Prediction#10: Up to 20 New Enterprise-customer Partnerships will Redefine New Business Models

4. Growth Opportunities for the EU Healthcare Industry by Sector

Top Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Growth Opportunities

Top Medical Technologies Growth Opportunities

Top Medical Imaging Equipment Growth Opportunities

Top In-Vitro Diagnostics Growth Opportunities

Top Healthcare IT Growth Opportunities

Companies to Watch Out For

5. 2020 Revenue Forecast for EU Healthcare Industry by Sector

Healthcare IT

Medical Technologies

Medical Imaging Equipment

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

In-Vitro Diagnostics

6. Brexit: Impact & Opportunity Analysis

UK and Europe's Interdependencies that Support the Care Continuum

Select Indicators for Health System Assessment

Potential Disruption Across the UK Healthcare Sector

7. The Last Word

Critical Success Factors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4vb6p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900