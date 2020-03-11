Farmington Hills, MI and Waterloo, ON, Canada, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerisure, an elite, US-based property and casualty (P&C) insurance company, and IMS (Insurance & Mobility Solutions), a global telematics solutions provider to insurers, mobility operators, enterprises, and governments, have teamed up for a commercial fleet usage-based insurance (UBI) telematics program in Michigan.

While many commercial lines insurers have been negatively impacted in recent years by inadequate rates, increased claims frequency, spiking severity trends, and increasing premium leakage, Amerisure has taken a proactive approach. Under this agreement, IMS will provide Amerisure with commercial fleet telemetry technology that collects data and delivers a driver behavior-based score for analysis, provides recommendations for participant improvement, and enables credits toward insurance premiums based on IMS’s scoring model.

“Our premium savings approach is unique because it focuses on how fleet drivers behave, rather than the distance they drive,” said Kevin Clary, vice president of risk management at Amerisure. “We believe this will lead to more impactful reductions in losses and will keep business owners motivated to participate in the program and improve their fleets. We are proud to be one of the first commercial insurers to utilize this approach.”

This program is just one of Amerisure’s FleetAlliance® offerings, which includes numerous tools and resources to improve fleet safety. Policyholders can select services such as dash cams, cellphoneblocking technology, discounted motor vehicle reports, driver behavioral assessments, and more.

“The IMS Commercial UBI Telematics solution provides Amerisure with data-driven insights that improve underwriting and overall profitability,” said Lorie Goodmann, chief revenue officer at IMS. “In turn, fleet managers get the necessary tools that positively influence driving behavior. It’s a win-win proposition for all involved.”

The UBI telematics program officially launched the first week in March. Amerisure and IMS look forward to sharing updates and data regarding performance as it progresses.

About IMS (Insurance & Mobility Solutions)

IMS (Insurance & Mobility Solutions), part of Trak Global Group (TGG), is a global provider of connected car solutions, services, and analytics to insurers, mobility operators and governments. IMS is the developer of the cloud-based IMS DriveSync® connected car platform which has received industry acclaim for its ability to offer customers a data source-agnostic, multi-device strategy for service provision versus a single focused technology approach. More info at www.ims.tech.

About Amerisure Insurance

Amerisure is an insurance organization charged with creating exceptional value for its Partners For Success® agencies and policyholders. As an A rated (Excellent) property and casualty insurance company licensed in 50 states, Amerisure provides a comprehensive line of insurance products to protect businesses focused in construction, manufacturing and healthcare through strategically located Core Service Centers. For more information, visit www.amerisure.com.

