Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cylinder Deactivation System Market by Component, No. of Cylinders (4 & 6 and Above), Valve Actuation Method (Overhead Camshaft & Pushrod Design), Fuel Type (Gasoline & Diesel), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle & LCV), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cylinder deactivation system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9%, to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 4.6 billion in 2020.
The market comprises major manufacturers such as Eaton (Ireland), Delphi Technologies (UK), Schaeffler (Germany), Bosch (Germany), and Continental (Germany). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Increasing adoption of fuel-efficient technologies and increasing sales of light commercial vehicles are anticipated to trigger the growth of the cylinder deactivation system market
Increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, stringent emission norms, and increasing sales of vehicles fitted with larger volume engines are the key growth drivers of the cylinder deactivation system market. However, excessive oil consumption in vehicles and system prone to vibrations and mechanical noise can restrain the growth of the cylinder deactivation system market during the forecast period.
6 cylinders and above segment is expected to dominate the cylinder deactivation system market during the forecast period
Engines with more cylinders have a cylinder deactivation system to facilitate the deactivation of a few cylinders when the vehicle is cruising. This process helps decrease fuel consumption and improves fuel efficiency on long roads or highways. The increasing consumer preference for vehicles with more power is also expected to drive the 6 cylinder and above segment in the cylinder deactivation system market.
Passenger vehicle segment is expected to dominate the cylinder deactivation system market
The production of passenger vehicles is higher than light commercial vehicles in most of the developed as well as developing countries. Also, passenger vehicles are now equipped with engines that produce maximum power. In addition, passenger vehicles now feature modern fuel efficient technologies such as cylinder deactivation and VVT. Thus, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to dominate the cylinder deactivation system market.
Rest of the World is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Leading global OEMs have set up production base and expanded operations in the Rest of the Word region due to low manufacturing cost, availability of cheap labor, and several other advantages. With an increasing number of trade and technology agreements with developed as well as developing countries, countries in the RoW region have become economically strong. Economic growth has, in turn, resulted in the growth of automotive and other adjacent sectors.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cylinder Deactivation System Market
4.2 Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Region
4.3 Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Vehicle Type
4.4 Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Component
4.5 Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Valve Actuation Method
4.6 Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Number of Cylinders
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles
5.2.1.2 Stringent Emission Norms
5.2.1.3 Increasing Sales of Larger Volume Engine
5.2.2 Revenue Shift and Hot Beds in Cylinder Deactivation System Market Growth
5.2.3 Restraints
5.2.3.1 Excessive Oil Consumption in Vehicles
5.2.3.2 System Prone to Vibration/Mechanical Noises
5.2.4 Opportunities
5.2.4.1 Diesel Engine Cylinder Deactivation
5.2.4.2 New Mobility Solutions Demand Fast and Highly Automated Transport
5.2.5 Challenges
5.2.5.1 Rise of E-Mobility
5.2.5.2 Difficulty in Procuring Complex Internal Components
5.2.6 Impact of Market Dynamics
5.3 Cylinder Deactivation Market, Scenarios (2018-2025)
5.3.1 Most Likely Scenario
5.3.2 Optimistic Scenario
5.3.3 Pessimistic Scenario
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Cylinder Deactivation System Life Cycle
6.2 Technology Overview
6.2.1 What is Cylinder Deactivation?
6.2.2 Early Adoption of Cylinder Deactivation Based on Engine Types
6.3 Cylinder Deactivation System Market Trends
6.3.1 Use of Software for Cylinder Deactivation
6.3.2 Use of Electronic Components to Support Cylinder Deactivation System
6.4 Value Chain Analysis: Cylinder Deactivation System Market
6.5 Porter's Five Forces
7 Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Assumptions
7.1.2 Research Methodology for Component Segment
7.2 Engine Control Unit
7.2.1 Continuous Innovation in the Field of Programming of Engine Control Unit Will Drive the Market
7.3 Valve Solenoid
7.3.1 Use of Modern Technologies Engine Valve Actuation to Drive the Market for Valve Solenoid
7.4 Electronic Throttle Control
7.4.1 Improving Engine Technologies Across the Globe to Drive the Market for Electronic Throttle Control
7.5 Key Industry Insights
8 Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Number of Cylinders
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Assumptions
8.1.2 Research Methodology for Number of Cylinders Segment
8.2 4 Cylinders
8.2.1 Increasing Sales of Vehicle Equipped With 4 Cylinders to Drive the Market
8.3 6 Cylinders and Above
8.3.1 Increasing Customer Preferences Towards Buying the Vehicles Equipped With Larger Engine to Fuel the Market
8.4 Key Industry Insights
9 Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Valve Actuation Method
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Assumptions
9.1.2 Research Methodology for Valve Actuation Method Segment
9.2 Overhead CAM Design
9.2.1 Mechanical Advantage of Overhead CAM Design Over Other Valve Actuation Method to Drive the Market
9.3 Pushrod Design
9.3.1 Changing Preference of Using Overhead CAM Design Will Affect the Market for Pushrod Design
9.4 Key Industry Insights
10 Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Fuel Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Gasoline
10.3 Diesel
11 Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Vehicle Type
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Assumptions
11.1.2 Research Methodology for Vehicle Segment
11.2 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
11.2.1 Changing Customer Preferences Will Drive the Light Commercial Vehicle Market
11.3 Passenger Vehicle
11.3.1 Adoption of Fuel Efficient Technologies to Drive the Passenger Vehicle Market
11.4 Key Industry Insights
12 Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.1.1 Engine Customization and High Investments in Logistics Will Drive the Market
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.2.1 Fuel Efficiency Regulations Will Boost the Demand for Cylinder Deactivation Technology
12.2.3 Mexico
12.2.3.1 Increased Demand for Fuel-Efficient Trucks and Light Commercial Vehicles Will Boost the Cylinder Deactivation System Market in Mexico
12.3 Asia-Pacific
12.3.1 China
12.3.1.1 China's Focus on Reducing Vehicle Carbon Emission Will Drive the Cylinder Deactivation System Market
12.3.2 India
12.3.2.1 Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization in India Will Boost Investments in Fuel Saving Technologies
12.3.3 Japan
12.3.3.1 High Adoption of Specialized Vehicles and Advanced Technologies is Expected to Drive the Cylinder Deactivation System Market
12.3.4 South Korea
12.3.4.1 Ghg Emission Standards Set By South Korea Will Boost the Market
12.3.5 Thailand
12.3.5.1 Foreign Investments and Favorable Government Tax Policies Will Drive the Market
12.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
12.3.6.1 Business Expansion By OEMs in the Region Will Drive the Market
12.4 Europe
12.4.1 Germany
12.4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Commercial Vehicles and Innovative Technology Will Drive the Cylinder Deactivation System Market
12.4.2 France
12.4.2.1 Increasing Demand for High Performance Engines in Premium Passenger Cars Will Boost the Market
12.4.3 UK
12.4.3.1 Advancements in Automotive Designs Would Boost the Demand for Cylinder Deactivation
12.4.4 Spain
12.4.4.1 Increasing Vehicle Production and Exports Will Boost the Demand for Fuel-Efficient Technologies in Spain
12.4.5 Russia
12.4.5.1 OEM Expansions in Russia Will Boost the Demand for Cylinder Deactivation
12.4.6 Turkey
12.4.6.1 Presence of Leading OEMs and Component Suppliers Would Drive the Market for Cylinder Deactivation
12.4.7 Rest of Europe
12.4.7.1 Increasing Vehicle Production Will Boost Demand
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Brazil
12.5.1.1 Government Support for Imports and Increased Truck Sales in Brazil Will Drive the Market
12.5.2 Argentina
12.5.2.1 Increased Production of Passenger Cars Will Drive the Demand for Cylinder Deactivation Technology
12.5.3 Rest of Latin America
12.5.3.1 Increasing Demand for Engine Downsizing and Presence of Leading Automotive Players Will Impact the Market Positively
12.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
12.6.1 Iran
12.6.1.1 Partnerships With Global OEMs Will Drive the Demand for Cylinder Deactivation
12.6.2 South Africa
12.6.2.1 Demand for High-Performance Trucks and OEM Expansion in South Africa Will Drive the Market for Cylinder Deactivation
12.6.3 Others
12.6.3.1 Government Initiatives Will Drive the Demand for Cylinder Deactivation
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Ranking Analysis
13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.3.1 Visionary Leaders
13.3.2 Innovators
13.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.3.4 Emerging Companies
13.4 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.5 Business Strategy Excellence
13.6 Winners vs. Losers
13.6.1 Winners
13.6.2 Losers
13.7 Competitive Scenario
13.7.1 New Product Development
13.7.2 Joint Venture
13.7.3 Expansion
14 Company Profiles
(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)
14.1 Delphi Technologies
14.2 Schaeffler AG
14.3 Eaton
14.4 Robert Bosch
14.5 Continental AG
14.6 Denso
14.7 Valeo
14.8 FEV
14.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
14.10 Hitachi
14.11 Other Major Players
14.11.1 North America
14.11.1.1 Borgwarner Inc.
14.11.1.2 Tenneco Inc.
14.11.1.3 Hilite International
14.11.1.4 Tula Technology, Inc
14.11.1.5 Gates Corporation
14.11.2 Europe
14.11.2.1 PMG Holding GmbH
14.11.2.2 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
14.11.3 Asia-Pacific
14.11.3.1 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
14.11.3.2 Mikuni Corporation
14.11.3.3 Hyundai Kefico Corporation
