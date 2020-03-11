Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cylinder Deactivation System Market by Component, No. of Cylinders (4 & 6 and Above), Valve Actuation Method (Overhead Camshaft & Pushrod Design), Fuel Type (Gasoline & Diesel), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle & LCV), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cylinder deactivation system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9%, to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 4.6 billion in 2020.



The market comprises major manufacturers such as Eaton (Ireland), Delphi Technologies (UK), Schaeffler (Germany), Bosch (Germany), and Continental (Germany). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Increasing adoption of fuel-efficient technologies and increasing sales of light commercial vehicles are anticipated to trigger the growth of the cylinder deactivation system market



Increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, stringent emission norms, and increasing sales of vehicles fitted with larger volume engines are the key growth drivers of the cylinder deactivation system market. However, excessive oil consumption in vehicles and system prone to vibrations and mechanical noise can restrain the growth of the cylinder deactivation system market during the forecast period.



6 cylinders and above segment is expected to dominate the cylinder deactivation system market during the forecast period



Engines with more cylinders have a cylinder deactivation system to facilitate the deactivation of a few cylinders when the vehicle is cruising. This process helps decrease fuel consumption and improves fuel efficiency on long roads or highways. The increasing consumer preference for vehicles with more power is also expected to drive the 6 cylinder and above segment in the cylinder deactivation system market.



Passenger vehicle segment is expected to dominate the cylinder deactivation system market



The production of passenger vehicles is higher than light commercial vehicles in most of the developed as well as developing countries. Also, passenger vehicles are now equipped with engines that produce maximum power. In addition, passenger vehicles now feature modern fuel efficient technologies such as cylinder deactivation and VVT. Thus, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to dominate the cylinder deactivation system market.

Rest of the World is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Leading global OEMs have set up production base and expanded operations in the Rest of the Word region due to low manufacturing cost, availability of cheap labor, and several other advantages. With an increasing number of trade and technology agreements with developed as well as developing countries, countries in the RoW region have become economically strong. Economic growth has, in turn, resulted in the growth of automotive and other adjacent sectors.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cylinder Deactivation System Market

4.2 Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Region

4.3 Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Vehicle Type

4.4 Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Component

4.5 Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Valve Actuation Method

4.6 Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Number of Cylinders



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Stringent Emission Norms

5.2.1.3 Increasing Sales of Larger Volume Engine

5.2.2 Revenue Shift and Hot Beds in Cylinder Deactivation System Market Growth

5.2.3 Restraints

5.2.3.1 Excessive Oil Consumption in Vehicles

5.2.3.2 System Prone to Vibration/Mechanical Noises

5.2.4 Opportunities

5.2.4.1 Diesel Engine Cylinder Deactivation

5.2.4.2 New Mobility Solutions Demand Fast and Highly Automated Transport

5.2.5 Challenges

5.2.5.1 Rise of E-Mobility

5.2.5.2 Difficulty in Procuring Complex Internal Components

5.2.6 Impact of Market Dynamics

5.3 Cylinder Deactivation Market, Scenarios (2018-2025)

5.3.1 Most Likely Scenario

5.3.2 Optimistic Scenario

5.3.3 Pessimistic Scenario



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Cylinder Deactivation System Life Cycle

6.2 Technology Overview

6.2.1 What is Cylinder Deactivation?

6.2.2 Early Adoption of Cylinder Deactivation Based on Engine Types

6.3 Cylinder Deactivation System Market Trends

6.3.1 Use of Software for Cylinder Deactivation

6.3.2 Use of Electronic Components to Support Cylinder Deactivation System

6.4 Value Chain Analysis: Cylinder Deactivation System Market

6.5 Porter's Five Forces



7 Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Assumptions

7.1.2 Research Methodology for Component Segment

7.2 Engine Control Unit

7.2.1 Continuous Innovation in the Field of Programming of Engine Control Unit Will Drive the Market

7.3 Valve Solenoid

7.3.1 Use of Modern Technologies Engine Valve Actuation to Drive the Market for Valve Solenoid

7.4 Electronic Throttle Control

7.4.1 Improving Engine Technologies Across the Globe to Drive the Market for Electronic Throttle Control

7.5 Key Industry Insights



8 Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Number of Cylinders

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Assumptions

8.1.2 Research Methodology for Number of Cylinders Segment

8.2 4 Cylinders

8.2.1 Increasing Sales of Vehicle Equipped With 4 Cylinders to Drive the Market

8.3 6 Cylinders and Above

8.3.1 Increasing Customer Preferences Towards Buying the Vehicles Equipped With Larger Engine to Fuel the Market

8.4 Key Industry Insights



9 Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Valve Actuation Method

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Assumptions

9.1.2 Research Methodology for Valve Actuation Method Segment

9.2 Overhead CAM Design

9.2.1 Mechanical Advantage of Overhead CAM Design Over Other Valve Actuation Method to Drive the Market

9.3 Pushrod Design

9.3.1 Changing Preference of Using Overhead CAM Design Will Affect the Market for Pushrod Design

9.4 Key Industry Insights



10 Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Fuel Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Gasoline

10.3 Diesel



11 Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Vehicle Type

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Assumptions

11.1.2 Research Methodology for Vehicle Segment

11.2 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

11.2.1 Changing Customer Preferences Will Drive the Light Commercial Vehicle Market

11.3 Passenger Vehicle

11.3.1 Adoption of Fuel Efficient Technologies to Drive the Passenger Vehicle Market

11.4 Key Industry Insights



12 Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.1.1 Engine Customization and High Investments in Logistics Will Drive the Market

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.2.1 Fuel Efficiency Regulations Will Boost the Demand for Cylinder Deactivation Technology

12.2.3 Mexico

12.2.3.1 Increased Demand for Fuel-Efficient Trucks and Light Commercial Vehicles Will Boost the Cylinder Deactivation System Market in Mexico

12.3 Asia-Pacific

12.3.1 China

12.3.1.1 China's Focus on Reducing Vehicle Carbon Emission Will Drive the Cylinder Deactivation System Market

12.3.2 India

12.3.2.1 Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization in India Will Boost Investments in Fuel Saving Technologies

12.3.3 Japan

12.3.3.1 High Adoption of Specialized Vehicles and Advanced Technologies is Expected to Drive the Cylinder Deactivation System Market

12.3.4 South Korea

12.3.4.1 Ghg Emission Standards Set By South Korea Will Boost the Market

12.3.5 Thailand

12.3.5.1 Foreign Investments and Favorable Government Tax Policies Will Drive the Market

12.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.3.6.1 Business Expansion By OEMs in the Region Will Drive the Market

12.4 Europe

12.4.1 Germany

12.4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Commercial Vehicles and Innovative Technology Will Drive the Cylinder Deactivation System Market

12.4.2 France

12.4.2.1 Increasing Demand for High Performance Engines in Premium Passenger Cars Will Boost the Market

12.4.3 UK

12.4.3.1 Advancements in Automotive Designs Would Boost the Demand for Cylinder Deactivation

12.4.4 Spain

12.4.4.1 Increasing Vehicle Production and Exports Will Boost the Demand for Fuel-Efficient Technologies in Spain

12.4.5 Russia

12.4.5.1 OEM Expansions in Russia Will Boost the Demand for Cylinder Deactivation

12.4.6 Turkey

12.4.6.1 Presence of Leading OEMs and Component Suppliers Would Drive the Market for Cylinder Deactivation

12.4.7 Rest of Europe

12.4.7.1 Increasing Vehicle Production Will Boost Demand

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.1.1 Government Support for Imports and Increased Truck Sales in Brazil Will Drive the Market

12.5.2 Argentina

12.5.2.1 Increased Production of Passenger Cars Will Drive the Demand for Cylinder Deactivation Technology

12.5.3 Rest of Latin America

12.5.3.1 Increasing Demand for Engine Downsizing and Presence of Leading Automotive Players Will Impact the Market Positively

12.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

12.6.1 Iran

12.6.1.1 Partnerships With Global OEMs Will Drive the Demand for Cylinder Deactivation

12.6.2 South Africa

12.6.2.1 Demand for High-Performance Trucks and OEM Expansion in South Africa Will Drive the Market for Cylinder Deactivation

12.6.3 Others

12.6.3.1 Government Initiatives Will Drive the Demand for Cylinder Deactivation



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking Analysis

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3.1 Visionary Leaders

13.3.2 Innovators

13.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.3.4 Emerging Companies

13.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.5 Business Strategy Excellence

13.6 Winners vs. Losers

13.6.1 Winners

13.6.2 Losers

13.7 Competitive Scenario

13.7.1 New Product Development

13.7.2 Joint Venture

13.7.3 Expansion



14 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)

14.1 Delphi Technologies

14.2 Schaeffler AG

14.3 Eaton

14.4 Robert Bosch

14.5 Continental AG

14.6 Denso

14.7 Valeo

14.8 FEV

14.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

14.10 Hitachi

14.11 Other Major Players

14.11.1 North America

14.11.1.1 Borgwarner Inc.

14.11.1.2 Tenneco Inc.

14.11.1.3 Hilite International

14.11.1.4 Tula Technology, Inc

14.11.1.5 Gates Corporation

14.11.2 Europe

14.11.2.1 PMG Holding GmbH

14.11.2.2 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

14.11.3 Asia-Pacific

14.11.3.1 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

14.11.3.2 Mikuni Corporation

14.11.3.3 Hyundai Kefico Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dwlh1c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900