Dubai, UAE, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global waterproofing membranes market is set to grow at a CAGR of 8% through the end of 2029, as projected by a new study of Fact.MR. Leading manufacturers of waterproofing membranes are prioritizing product innovations and strategic acquisitions in the industry to gain better control over pricing and product differentiation.
“High maintenance costs of low-grade waterproofing systems will push stakeholders to adopt advanced waterproofing membranes. Easy installation and maintenance will act as a driving factor,” says the Fact.MR report.
Waterproofing Membranes Market: Key Findings
Key Driving Factors
Key Market Restraints
Competition Landscape
The global waterproofing membranes market is moderately fragmented. Industry leaders are focusing their efforts on strategic expansions, new product launches, and acquisitions. Manufacturers are also investing in product innovation to support differentiation to keep up with the competition. The report has also profiled key players in the global waterproofing membranes market, including but not limited to BASF SE, Isomate S.A., Dow Chemical Company, Maris Polymers, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Alchimica Building Chemicals, Saint-Gobain Weber GmbH, and Bayer MaterialScience AG.
About the Report
This 200+ pages study provides in-depth forecast data on the waterproofing membranes market. The key categories encompassed by the report include application (liquid applied membranes, and sheet membranes), end use (roofing, walls, building structure, tunnels & landfills, and others), and 25+ countries in key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).
Formats available: