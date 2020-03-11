At a meeting on 11 March 2020, the Board of Directors decided to propose for the annual general meeting an ordinary dividend for 2019 of NOK 2.60 per share.

Dividend amount: 2.60 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 16 April 2020

Ex-date: 17 April 2020

Record date: 20 April 2020

Payment date: 27 April 2020

Date of approval: 16 April 2020



Orkla ASA

Oslo, 11 March 2020

Ref.:

Group Director Corporate Communications & Corporate Affairs

Håkon Mageli

Tel.: +47 928 45 828

Email: hakon.mageli@orkla.no

VP Investor Relations

Elise Heidenreich

Tel.: +47 951 41 147

Email: elise.andersen.heidenreich@orkla.no





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act