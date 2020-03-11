At a meeting on 11 March 2020, the Board of Directors decided to propose for the annual general meeting an ordinary dividend for 2019 of NOK 2.60 per share.
Dividend amount: 2.60 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 16 April 2020
Ex-date: 17 April 2020
Record date: 20 April 2020
Payment date: 27 April 2020
Date of approval: 16 April 2020
Orkla ASA
Oslo, 11 March 2020
Ref.:
Group Director Corporate Communications & Corporate Affairs
Håkon Mageli
Tel.: +47 928 45 828
Email: hakon.mageli@orkla.no
VP Investor Relations
Elise Heidenreich
Tel.: +47 951 41 147
Email: elise.andersen.heidenreich@orkla.no
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Orkla ASA
Oslo, NORWAY
