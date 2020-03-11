PRESS RELEASE

March 11, 2020

Saniona AB's rights issue of units has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The last day for trading in paid subscription units ("BTU") is March 17th, 2020. Euroclear's record date for conversion from BTU to warrants is March 19th, 2020. The new warrants are expected to be distributed to the respective shareholder’s VP account/depot on March 23rd, 2020. First day of trading in the warrants (TO 1, TO 2 and TO 3) on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be March 23rd, 2020.

For more information, please contact

Thomas Feldthus, EVP and CFO, Saniona, Mobile: +45 2210 9957, E-mail: tf@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2.30 p.m./p.m. CET on March 11, 2020.

About Saniona

Saniona (OMX: SANION) focuses on research and development of drugs to treat rare diseases of the central nervous system. Saniona intends to independently develop and commercialize treatments for orphan indications such as Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity. The company currently has three proprietary programs in clinical development and four clinical development programs in partnership. Saniona’s drug discovery platform is focused on ion channel research and the company has a broad portfolio of early stage programs. Saniona’s partners include Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics.

