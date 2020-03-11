The Annual General Meeting of Orkla ASA will be held on Thursday 16 April 2020 at 12 p.m. at Oslo Concert Hall, Munkedamsveien 14, 0115 Oslo.

At a meeting on 11 March 2020 the Board of Directors decided to submit the following resolution to Orkla's General Meeting:

The Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend for 2019 of NOK 2.60 per share. See separate announcement regarding key information relating to the cash dividend.

Orkla's Annual Report 2019 will be released on 20 March 2020.



Oslo, 11 March 2020

Group Director Corporate Communications & Corporate Affairs

Håkon Mageli

Tel.: +47 928 45 828

Email: hakon.mageli@orkla.no

VP Investor Relations

Elise Heidenreich

Tel.: +47 951 41 147

Email: elise.andersen.heidenreich@orkla.no





