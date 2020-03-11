WHEATON, Ill., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BondWave LLC, a leading financial technology firm focused on fixed income solutions, announced today several enhancements to its Effi™ platform, expanding both functionality and workflow customization. The latest update includes advanced pre-trade price discovery, leveraging the regulatory prescribed ‘waterfall’ methodology and designed to advance users’ best execution and fair pricing processes.



Effi enables fixed income traders, advisors and investors to evaluate execution quality, service and monitor accounts, as well as identify and communicate targeted trade ideas. The newest features underscore BondWave’s commitment to advancing fixed income markets through the application of quantitative data science and advanced technologies.

Q1 Effi updates include:

Effi Market Calculator Saved Calculations : Effi users can now choose to save pre-trade price calculations and supporting benchmark data sets within the platform’s Market Calculator page. Saved calculations and the supporting market data can be exported to a CSV file for further analysis. The Effi calculation engine can be customized based on each firm’s requirements and supports mark-up monitoring, mark-up disclosure, fair pricing and best execution.



: Effi users can now choose to save pre-trade price calculations and supporting benchmark data sets within the platform’s Market Calculator page. Saved calculations and the supporting market data can be exported to a CSV file for further analysis. The Effi calculation engine can be customized based on each firm’s requirements and supports mark-up monitoring, mark-up disclosure, fair pricing and best execution. Effi Saved Search: Effi users can now save frequent searches and choose to apply them as a default view. The new feature reinforces Effi’s commitment to a customizable user experience that increases efficiency for finding relevant and actionable information.



Effi users can now save frequent searches and choose to apply them as a default view. The new feature reinforces Effi’s commitment to a customizable user experience that increases efficiency for finding relevant and actionable information. QPathsTM for Rating Action Alerts: BondWave’s proprietary QPathsTM data set analyzes historical rating actions to identify the likelihood of the next event. These predictive analytics have now been incorporated into Effi Alerts to provide immediate and relevant context to each rating action.

“As the fixed income market continues to evolve with added data and regulatory complexities, we are committed to providing our clients with an unparalleled fixed income analytics platform through the use of advanced data science and cutting-edge technology,” said Michael Ruvo, CEO of BondWave. “Looking forward, advancements in data and technology, coupled with a constantly evolving regulatory landscape, has created an opportunity for firms to reassess current processes and streamline workflows to support critical business and compliance initiatives.”

For more information on Effi, please visit www.bondwave.com or contact info@bondwave.com .

About BondWave LLC

Founded in 2001, BondWave is a financial technology company specializing in fixed income solutions. We serve a wide range of customers, from small independent RIAs to some of the largest broker-dealers and custody providers in the financial services industry. Traders, portfolio and asset managers, advisors and compliance professionals use our tools to provide a superior fixed income experience to their clients while supporting critical compliance mandates.

Effi™, our Engine for Fixed Income, is the single platform through which we deliver all our solutions, including analytics and reporting, monitoring, trade opportunity mining, proposal generation, mark-up disclosure and oversight, fair pricing, best execution and transaction cost analysis (TCA). BondWave leverages data science and advanced technologies to develop proprietary data that fuels our innovative solutions. We are agnostic to the liquidity pool or execution venue, so we can provide unbiased analytics that help our clients find the best bonds for their customers.