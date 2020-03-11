ITASCA, Ill., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today released their 2020 CIO Priorities Report. The report, based on a survey of 302 enterprise chief information officers (CIOs), examines how CIOs are driving change in their IT organizations as they embrace digital business.
“The findings in the 2020 CIO Priorities Report echo changes we’ve made in our own company and have encouraged our customers to follow,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera. “We’re seeing CIOs and IT departments being tasked with leading the digital transformation—from migrating to the cloud or transforming the customer experience—and this demand is only going to increase, according to the report.
“Today, businesses are required to make fast but well-informed decisions on a daily basis to keep up with the ever-changing tech landscape,” Ryan continued. “Consequently, it’s imperative that IT is involved early on in business-strategy planning, not simply as an implementer of technology, but as an equal partner in the business. The role of equal partner brings with it new challenges for IT and the CIO.”
A few key highlights from the 2020 CIO Priorities Report:
The report leveraged a large panel comprised of 302 global CIOs across industries. The panel is composed of vetted respondents with detailed profiles and is rigorously maintained. The vast majority of respondents are C-suite executives from organizations with a minimum of 2,000 employees.
Complete results and highlights are available in the 2020 CIO Priorities Report. The report results are made available under an Open Source Creative Commons License so the data may be freely shared with the required attribution.
For more information on the Flexera 2020 Digital Transformation Planning Report
FOLLOW FLEXERA
ABOUT FLEXERA
Flexera helps business leaders succeed at what once seemed impossible: getting full visibility into, and control of, their company’s technology “black hole.” From on-premises to the cloud, Flexera helps organizations unravel IT complexity and maximize business value from their technology investments. For more than 30 years, our 1300+ team members worldwide have been passionate about helping our more than 50,000 customers optimize IT to achieve their business outcomes. To learn more, visit flexera.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Ashleigh Giliberto
847-466-4302
agiliberto@flexera.com
Flexera
Itasca, Illinois, UNITED STATES
Flexera.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: