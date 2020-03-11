F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange release, 11 March 2020, at 16.00 EET



Changes in the holding of F-Secure's own shares

F-Secure Corporation has transferred without consideration a total of 170,097 of the company's own shares to key employees earned based on the earning period 2017‒2019 of the share-based long-term incentive plan (LTI 2017-2019).

Following the transfer, F-Secure Corporation holds a total of 770,895 of its own shares.

Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Treasury Director, F-Secure Corporation

+358 40 840 5450

investor-relations@f-secure.com



