Get-Cameras has partnered with Cosemi to bring USB active optical cables to the European machine vision market. Cosemi’s AOC for machine vision applications supports USB2 to USB 3.1 over a single cable.

IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosemi Technologies Inc. today announced that its newest partnership – with Get-Cameras – delivers on the promise of improving machine vision industrial inspection and analysis in Europe. It is a natural fit for Get-Cameras, a manufacturer of industrial camera devices, to partner with Cosemi, an industry leader in USB hybrid active optical cables (AOCs) that deliver the ultimate efficiency, speed and quality in machine vision processes.



Machine vision cameras analyze objects automatically in an industrial or production environment, without human intervention. The data collected is then used to control and improve a process or manufacturing activity. The critical nature of this data is driving the demand for higher resolution solutions. When it comes to data communication bandwidth between sources and displays, traditional copper cables fall short. However, fiber optic cables enable transmission of bigger bandwidth at faster speeds and over longer distances. Colors are brighter; resolutions are higher. This significantly improves data collection in the modern industrial setting.

Ideal machine vision applications for Cosemi’s USB AOCs include industrial USB2, USB3 and USB 3.1. Notably, Cosemi’s USB AOC for machine vision can support USB2 to USB 3.1 over a single cable – a feat that no other cable vendor on the market can claim.

Cosemi’s AOCs are the simplest and most straightforward solution for high-speed imaging. The connectors are USB-A male (to connect to a PC) to Micro-B male (to connect to an industrial camera). The active cable converts the USB3 data signal into an optical signal. Then it’s transmitted over optical fiber cable and, finally, the optical signal is converted back to an electrical USB3 signal. The result: an optimal HD experience in machine vision devices.

“The machine vision market is increasingly a priority for us as industries rely more on automation and are searching for longer, more flexible and higher bandwidth vision system solutions,” said Samir Desai, senior VP of business development at Cosemi. “We are uniquely positioned to meet this market’s requirement for higher bandwidth and hyper speed with the USB 3.1 G2 interface, which is a natural extension for our hybrid AOC solutions.”



“Thanks to our new, groundbreaking partnership with Cosemi, our machine vision products can more elegantly meet the demanding requirements of industrial environments,” said Gaspar van Elmbt, managing director at Get-Cameras. “The unparalleled quality Cosemi’s AOCs bring will elevate a core function of our machine vision cameras – now and as the machine vision industry continues to evolve.”



Cosemi A-A and A-C USB cables are also available now on Amazon at http://bit.ly/CosemiUSB in select lengths, with the C-C cables to follow in early Q2 2020.

To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com.

About Get-Cameras

Founded in 1991, Get-Cameras is a leading supplier of professional imaging components and machine vision solutions. Since its founding, the company has been dedicated to the advancement of imaging and vision technologies and has delivered a range of its own developed vision products with many proprietary innovations. To learn more, please visit www.get-cameras.com.



About Cosemi Technologies

A global leader in innovative high-speed connectivity solutions, Cosemi Technologies Inc. is focused on enabling optical connectivity everywhere. Cosemi designs and manufactures active optical cables for infrastructures supporting today’s unprecedented data growth. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of quality solutions that service the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

