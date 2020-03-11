New York, United States, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global human platelet lysate market is growing at a healthy rate and is poised to reach a value of US$ 67.8 Mn by 2029. The surge in funding for R&D activities would bolster the market growth, with introduction of more economical human platelets lysate solutions. Favorable government regulations and upsurge in R&D investments are also bolstering the market growth, according to a new Persistence Market Research (PMR) report.

Human Platelet Lysate Market: Key Findings

Heparin-free platelet lysates and human platelet lysates will remain the preferred types in market.

Clinical application to account for 90% revenue share in the market by end of the forecast period.

Academic and research institutes would hold 65% market share, buoyed by hefty R&D investments.

North America continues to lead the global human platelet lysate market, with concentration of established research institutes in the region.

Human Platelet Lysate Market: Key Driving Factors

Heightening demand for human platelet lysates as a replacement of fetal bovine serum is driving market growth.

The multiplicity of application including the production of pharmaceutical and biotechnology drugs will bolster the market growth.

Increase in government funding to propel the growth of the human platelet lysate market.

Soaring bacterial and viral infection cases would enhance the scope of application for human platelet lysates, generating growth opportunities in market.

Request for sample report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16789

Human Platelet Lysate Market: Key Restraints

High risk of communicable disease transmission continues to restrain rapid growth of human platelet lysate market.

High costs involved in cell biology research remain a longstanding impediment to market growth.

Explore the complete human platelets lysate beans market report with detailed market segmentation, 105 illustrative figures, and 41 data tables spread across 195 pages on: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/16789

Human Platelet Lysate Market: Competition Landscape

Competition landscape of the global human platelet lysate market is brimming with private, commercial and government organizations, progressing towards introducing innovations in the field of life sciences with research & development activities. Established companies in the human platelet lysate market are exploring opportunities in developing nations like India to enhance their revenue gains. Major players profiled in the global human platelet lysate market are Merck KGaA, Macopharma SA, Mill Creek Life Sciences Llc., Zen-Bio, Inc., Life Science Group Limited (Life Science Production), Cook Medical (Cook Regentec), Stemcell Technologies Inc. and Sclavo Diagnostics International Srl.

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR’s Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape

Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market - Get vital insights on global dysphagia diet thickening agents market with exhaustive analysis of segments, market growth statistics, and major market influencing factors, key market players and major developmental strategies adopted by them for the projection period.

Autogenous vaccines market - PMR’s study on the global autogenous vaccines market offers an in-depth analysis of the market set for prolific growth during 2019-2029. The study covers a detailed evaluation of prominent impacting forces, major revenue sources, and key market leaders along with their instrumental strategies to lead in the market.

Animal drug compounding market - Obtain a deep-dive analysis on the global animal drug compounding market with vital insights on growth levers, upcoming opportunities, growth restraints, regulatory policies, market forecast on basis of regions and key forte of market leaders.

Gain access to Market Ngage , an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence platform that goes beyond the conventional research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today.

About the Report

This report offers market analysis on global, national and regional levels. It further provides a comprehensive analysis of the existing trends in the market influencing the performance of the human platelets lysate market. The study offers insights on the human platelet lysate market based on product type (human platelet lysates with heparin and heparin-free platelet lysates), and end-user (biopharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutes, and other applications), application (clinical use and research use), across various prominent regions (North America, Europe, Latin America, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

About Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is an innovative and specialized supplier of market intelligence reports and consulting services . Prompt delivery, in-depth research, and high quality are the sacrosanct principles of PMR. The company’s research capabilities cover 5 continents, 1500+ reports, and 8 next-gen vertical expertise that have been catering to research demands of 5000+ clients.