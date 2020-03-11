NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB), the national association representing local broadcast television, announced the launch of the NEXT Women initiative. Underwritten by WideOrbit, NEXT Women helps identify, prepare and advocate for women in the local broadcast television industry as they aspire to advance to senior roles.



March is Women’s History Month. TVB’s NEXT Women program brings the spirit of that celebration to life by recognizing shifting industry paradigms and helping to accelerate momentum for women in leadership roles.

“As glass ceilings give way to opportunities for women, local TV’s next generation of female leaders must be success-ready,” said Abby Auerbach, EVP, Chief Communications Officer and Executive Director, TVB NEXT. TVB’s NEXT Women initiative is designed to help women reach their leadership goals by providing tools and strategies for success. We applaud and thank Eric Mathewson and WideOrbit for their vision and commitment to the future of local broadcast television.”

NEXT Women is the latest component of TVB’s NEXT program, which began in 2017 when WideOrbit’s founder and CEO, Eric Mathewson, underwrote the registration fees for 50 next generation media leaders to attend TVB’s annual Forward Conference. Each year since, WideOrbit has supported the expanding program, including live networking events, webinars, travel scholarships and now, the NEXT Women initiative.

“WideOrbit has been a proud sponsor and catalyst of the NEXT program since its inception,” said Mathewson. “With its engaging programming, events and educational opportunities, NEXT Women will help talented women advance to the highest ranks in a business where parity in leadership will set the industry up for future success.”

Women seeking senior positions within TV stations, broadcast groups and media agencies as well as within media research and ad tech companies are welcome to join NEXT Women, at no charge, due to WideOrbit’s generous underwriting support.

Last month, TVB conducted a survey of women in local broadcast TV related positions to ascertain the issues impacting their career advancement. Nearly 300 women across the industry and country responded. Based on their feedback, a program of topic-driven events, webinars, podcasts and virtual book groups is being scheduled in 2020.

The first NEXT Women program will be an April webinar featuring female executive coaches addressing key issues from the TVB survey.

For more information about TVB and NEXT Women click here .

About TVB

TVB is the not-for-profit trade association representing America’s local broadcast television industry.

