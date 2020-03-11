San Jose, California, , March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Software Technologies, an innovator in modern platform software technologies, has announced updated APIs for the LynxOS-178 operating system that meet FACE™ (Future Airborne Capability Environment) 3.0 specifications, with full conformance certification to the FACE 3.0 technical standard expected by late summer 2020.

The FACE standard, first supported by Lynx in 2014, facilitates common approaches for using open standards with avionics systems. FACE-certified products help lower implementation costs, accelerate time-to-field for new capabilities, promote design reuse, and ease portability of applications. Lynx is a long-term member of the FACE consortium and has ensured LynxOS-178 compliance with all iterations of the technical specification on an ongoing basis. LynxOS-178 support for Intel®, Arm® and PowerPC® architectures enables FACE applications to be used across multiple platforms.

“LynxOS-178 combines high performance and reliability with industry standards that promote openness and flexibility,” said Pavan Singh, Vice President of Product Management at Lynx. “By supporting the latest updates to the FACE technical standard, LynxOS-178 enables avionics developers to deliver systems quickly and cost-effectively that provide optimum protection and security for operators.”

As a native POSIX, hard real-time partitioning operating system, LynxOS-178 uniquely supports POSIX APIs that ensure more efficient interactions between software components while preserving reliability and ensuring safe software execution. The latest version of LynxOS-178 has been validated with the LYNX MOSA.ic™ software framework based on the LynxSecure® separation kernel hypervisor. Systems can run multiple LynxOS-178 guests independently to benefit from greater flexibility and strong isolation of applications for increased reliability, as well as accelerating system validation, debug, and integration.

The latest version of LynxOS-178 also extends support for the latest ISO C++ standards, C++ 11 and C++-14. Further enhancements to the RTOS capabilities include a kernel-mode network stack with IPv6 support and a single root I/O virtualization (SR-IOV) driver that facilitates efficient interactions with PCIe devices and virtual functions when running within the LYNX MOSA.ic framework.

About Lynx Technologies

Since 1988, companies have entrusted Lynx Software Technologies to deliver modern platform software technologies that accelerate the development, certification and deployment of robust, safety-critical, high-availability systems for the avionics and defense industries. The FAA has recognized our industry leadership by awarding Lynx the first and only FAA Reusable Software Component certificate. In an increasingly connected world, the applicability of Lynx technology is broadening to specific applications in automotive, industrial IoT and IT infrastructure. Together with our growing set of technology partners, Lynx is focused on enabling a world where all autonomous systems are safe, secured and trusted.

