FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates Company dealt in AbbVie Inc. Class of relevant security to which

the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.01 common stock Date of dealing 10th March 2020





2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 67,324,994















































































































































































































































































4.54142%



















(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to

purchase/sell N/A Total 67,324,994















































































































































































































































































4.54142%





















(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A Total N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Purchase 400 87.53 Purchase 700 87.53 Purchase 1,000 87.53 Purchase 1,800 87.53 Purchase 900 87.53 Purchase 400 87.53 Purchase 300 87.53 Purchase 1,200 87.53 Purchase 2,000 87.53 Purchase 400 87.53 Purchase 1,900 87.53 Purchase 700 87.53 Purchase 900 87.53 Purchase 400 87.53 Purchase 200 87.53 Purchase 594 87.53 Purchase 185,801 87.53 Purchase 51,818 87.53 Purchase 17,898 87.53 Purchase 1,050 87.53 Purchase 420 87.53 Purchase 4,800 87.76 Purchase 2,800 84.77 Purchase 50 87.51 Purchase 300 87.53 Purchase 532 87.53 Purchase 976 87.53 Purchase 114 84.73 Purchase 200 87.53 Purchase 185 87.53 Sale 79,700 87.51 Sale 400 87.53 Sale 96 87.53 Sale 900 87.53 Sale 1,900 87.53 Sale 400 87.53 Sale 700 87.53 Sale 300 87.53 Sale 1,200 87.53 Sale 400 87.53 Sale 300 87.53 Sale 700 87.53 Sale 100 84.73 Sale 200 87.53 Sale 87,122 87.53 Sale 1,276 87.53 Sale 2,328 87.53 Sale 8,478 87.53 Sale 13,871 87.53 Sale 400 86.58 Sale 195 87.53 Sale 538 87.53 Sale 538 87.53

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD Nature of transaction



(Note 6) Number of relevant securities



(Note 7) Price per unit



(Note 5) N/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option Writing, selling,

purchasing

varying etc. Number of

securities to which

the option relates

(Note 7) Exercise

price Type, e.g.

American,

European etc. Expiry

date Option money

paid/received

per unit (Note 5) N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per

unit (Note 5) N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8) Details Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5) N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. N/A



