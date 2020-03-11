New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Memory Market for Connected and Autonomous Vehicle: Focus on Memory Type, Level of Autonomy, Application, Vehicle Type, Country-Wise Analysis and Supply Chain Analysis – Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873727/?utm_source=GNW

• How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2019-2029?

• How is each segment of the global automotive memory market estimated to grow during the forecast period, and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?

• Which region is expected to be dominant in adopting the automotive memory solutions during the forecast period 2019-2029?

• Which memory type is expected to dominate the automotive memory market during the forecast period 2019-2029?

• Which automotive application is expected to prevail the automotive memory market during the forecast period 2019-2029?

• Which level of autonomy is expected to hold the major shares in the automotive memory market during the forecast period 2019-2029?

• Which companies are major players in the market? What are the key market strategies being adopted by them?



The Memory for Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 20.87% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. The memory market for connected and autonomous vehicle market size is estimated at $2.25 billion in 2018. The North America region dominated the global memory market for connected and autonomous vehicle in 2018, whereas the APAC region is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The memory market for connected and autonomous vehicle is driven by the rise in innovations for driver and passenger safety applications, large amount of data generated by semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle, and rise in demand for connected vehicles. However, sluggish pace of development of autonomous vehicles in developing countries largely limit the overall market growth.



Moreover, factors such as increase in semiconductor wafer sizes and transition from semi-autonomous vehicle to fully autonomous vehicle are anticipated to create numerous opportunities for the market growth.



"The DRAM segment dominated the global memory market for connected and autonomous vehicle. This is mainly due to a relatively smaller size and lower selling price of DRAMs than other conventional memories. Additionally, the memory has a simple structure and has higher storage capacity, thereby making it an ideal memory to be used in automotive applications. Moreover, North America was the largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to the presence of large number of manufacturing facilities of automotive OEMs and increasing number of autonomous vehicles in the region."



Scope of the Global Memory Market for Connected and Autonomous Vehicle



The report constitutes of an in-depth study of the global memory market for connected and autonomous vehicle, including a thorough analysis of the types of memory, level of autonomy, application, and vehicle.The study also presents a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and the estimation of the market size over the forecast period 2019-2029.



The scope of this report is focused on the different memory types, level of autonomy, application, and vehicle type catering to automotive memory for different regions. The industry analysis presents a detailed insight about the major market players in the global memory market for connected and autonomous vehicle using the value chain analysis.



The market analysis includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players and key strategies and developments taking place in this market.It includes the market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the global memory market for connected and autonomous vehicle in terms of various factors influencing it. The market has been segmented into ‘memory type’, ‘level of autonomy’, ‘application’, ‘vehicle type’, and ‘regions’.



Global Memory Market for Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Segmentation



The memory market for connected and autonomous vehicle segmentation (on the basis of memory type) is further categorized into dynamic random access memory (DRAM), NAND, static random access memory (SRAM), and other memories. The DRAM dominated the global memory market for connected and autonomous vehicle in 2018 and the NAND memory is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).



The memory market for connected and autonomous vehicle segmentation on the basis of level of autonomy is segregated into Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4, and Level 5. The Level 1 segment dominated the global memory market for connected and autonomous vehicle in 2018 and the Level 5 segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period.



The memory market for connected and autonomous vehicle segmentation, on the basis of application, is segregated into instrument cluster, infotainment, ADAS, powertrain, and others. The infotainment system segment dominated the global memory market for connected and autonomous vehicle in 2018 and the ADAS segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period.



The memory market for connected and autonomous vehicle segmentation on the basis of vehicle type is segregated into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, and heavy buses. The passenger vehicles segment in the conventional vehicles segment dominated the global memory market for connected and autonomous vehicle in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The memory market for connected and autonomous vehicle segmentation by region is segregated under five major regions, such as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The North America segment dominated the global memory market for connected and autonomous vehicle in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



Key Companies in the Memory Market for Connected and Autonomous Vehicle



The key players operating in the memory market for connected and autonomous vehicle include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SK Hynix, Micron Technologies, Western Digital, Toshiba Corporation, Macronix, and Winbond, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• France

• U.K.

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest-of-the-APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South Africa

• Algeria

• Rest-of-the-Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest-of-the-Latin America

