NASHUA, N.H., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today announced that the 2020 Real Business Intelligence® conference will be moved to later in the summer. The Real BI Conference is the only industry event for business and IT communities focused completely on real world best practices and proven methods for business intelligence, analytics, information management, and performance management.
The 2020 Real Business Intelligence Conference will now be held August 11-12, 2020, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Tang Center in Cambridge, MA. The focus of the two-day, single track event will be on strategies for success, providing attendees with pragmatic and actionable takeaways. Registration for this premier event is open at www.seebeyondthenoise.com.
“Acting with an abundance of caution, and with public safety in mind, we decided it would best to move our event from the spring to the summer,” said Howard Dresner, conference chair of the 2020 Real BI Conference. “In moving our event out by three months, we are hopeful that the coronavirus outbreak will have eased by then.”
The premier event features an exciting roster of topics and speakers, including:
For more information, visit www.seebeyondthenoise.com. Winter pricing is in effect through March 21, 2020.
About Dresner Advisory Services
Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas such as advanced and predictive analytics, enterprise planning and end user data preparation.
Press contact:
Danielle Guinebertiere
Dresner Advisory Services
Danielle@dresneradvisory.com
978 254 5587
Dresner Advisory Services LLC
Nashua, New Hampshire, UNITED STATES
dresneradvisory_logo_smallcopy.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: