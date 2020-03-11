The Directorate of Health and the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management have declared an emergency following the spread of the COVID-19 virus. On 25 February notice was sent to shareholders of the Annual General Meeting of Arion Bank, which is scheduled to take place on 17 March 2020. As a ban on public gatherings has not yet been introduced, the AGM is expected to take place as planned. However, in light of the current circumstances a webcast of the meeting will also be available in Icelandic and English. A link to the webcast will be available on the Bank’s website and via the electronic voting system, LUMI AGM, on the day of the AGM.

Arion Bank wishes to remind the Bank's shareholders on Nasdaq Iceland that shareholders who do not attend the AGM in person can cast votes electronically. This option is also available to holders of SDR who notified Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB) before 10 March that they wished to attend the meeting.

This year Arion Bank will be offering electronic voting at its AGM for the first time. The system being used is called LUMI AGM and is available both via a website and as an app. In response to the situation presented by COVID-19, shareholders will be able to access the system after 10:00 (GMT) on 17 March 2020.

Shareholders who intend to watch the AGM electronically and exercise their voting rights electronically are asked to send the Bank a copy of identification documents to shareholders@arionbanki.is as soon as possible. Proxies are asked to send a proxy form and a copy of identification documents to the same e-mail address. Shareholders and/or their proxies will subsequently receive instructions and access information by e-mail.

Shareholders who already have access to previous system (Computershare) will be able to cast pre-votes electronically via that system as before. Rules on electronic voting through the Computershare system are accessible on the Bank’s website, arionbanki.is/gm .

Arion Bank urges all shareholders to observe hygiene rules at the meeting and to comply with official instructions on quarantine and to vote electronically if they have recently travelled to high risk areas, have symptoms of flu or consider themselves to have been exposed to infection.

If a ban on public gatherings is introduced, Arion Bank will seek all available options to ensure that the AGM can take place as normally as possible under the circumstances and in accordance with official instructions.

For further information please contact shareholders@arionbanki.is

