OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) announces the expansion of YRC Freight’s Regional Next-Day – Texas to now include Fort Worth and Garland. This service expansion is the latest step in YRCW’s enterprise network optimization strategy.



The Regional Next-Day service in Texas connects 10 terminals across the state. San Antonio serves as the hub, with the 9 other terminals as spokes – Dallas, Houston, Austin, Corpus Christi, McAllen, Laredo, Eagle Pass and now also Fort Worth and Garland.

“Through Regional Next-Day service, our customers in Texas can access just-in-time scheduling that offers benefits of lowered inventory cost and fewer supply chain interruptions,” said Scott Ware, Chief Network Officer. “Results have been very successful in the three short months since we launched Regional Next-Day service in Texas, and it’s exciting to be expanding so quickly by adding services in Fort Worth and Garland.”

YRC Freight is currently performing at or above best-in-class competitors with a greater than 97% on-time performance and a claims ratios of 0.2%.

As part of its network transformation, YRC Freight launched Regional Next-Day services in Texas to offer faster transit times and streamline operations. The goal of Next-Day in Texas is to provide safe, fast, reliable and high-quality service.

“The launch and fast-follow expansion of Regional Next-Day – Texas is a strategic investment to position YRCW for growth, operational improvements and increased profitability in 2020 and beyond,” said Jason Bergman, Chief Customer Officer.

Learn more at yrc.com/services/texas-regional-next-day .

