Sydney, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Austria outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.
Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Austria-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses
Synopsis
Austria’s competitive mobile market is dominated by the three operators 3 Austria, Magenta Telekom (T-Mobile Austria) and Telekom Austria’s own unit A1. However, the market also benefits from a growing number of new entrants in the MVNO sector, which collectively have about 7% of the market by subscribers. The growth in the MVNO sector is partly due to regulatory concessions by which 3 Austria, as a condition of its take-over of Orange Austria, was obliged to provide a third of its network capacity to support up to 16 MVNOs.
The competitive environment has led to relatively low ARPU for operators, as well as some of the region’s lowest tariffs for consumers. The operators’ LTE networks have benefited from regulatory measures which have allowed operators to refarm existing 2G and 3G spectrum for LTE, while spectrum in the 700MHz has also been set aside for mobile broadband use once this band is released from broadcasters.
In March 2019 the regulator concluded an auction of spectrum in the 3.4-3.6Hz range to be used for 5G services. Investment among MNOs has been focussed on 5G, and by early 2020 5G services were available in a large number of localities. A multi-spectrum auction planned for mid-2020 will include blocks in the 700MHz band. The regulator has engineered the auction to promote coverage rather than generate maximum revenue.
Key developments:
- Regulator planning 700MHz auction for 5G use by mid-2020;
- H3 Austria launches a nationwide NB-IoT network, expands reach of 5G services;
- Regulator concludes 3.4-3.6GHz auction for 5G services;
- Magenta Telekom expands Narrowband IoT capabilities, trials 5G, launches VoLTE service;
- ZTE and 3 Austria set up Innovation Lab to trial 5G;
- A1 Austria launches 5G services with Nokia;
- Regulator reclassifies GSM spectrum for 3G and LTE use;
- 700MHz spectrum to be assigned for 5G use from 2020;
- Report update includes the regulator’s market data to June 2019, telcos’ financial and operating data to Q3 2019, recent market developments.
Companies mentioned in this report:
H3 Austria, Telekom Austria (A1), Magenta Telekom (T-Mobile Austria), Orange Austria, Tele2, Mundio, Lycamobile, Yesss!, M:Tel Austria, Hofer Telekom.
Table of Contents
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- Digital networks
- Other infrastructure developments
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Machine-to-Machine (M2M)
- Mobile voice
- Mobile data
- Short Message Service (SMS)
- Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)
- Mobile broadband
- Regulatory issues
- Regulatory authority
- Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions
- 450MHz
- 900MHz
- 800MHz
- 2.6GHz
- Spectrum auctions - 2013
- 3.4-3.6GHz
- 700MHz, 1.5GHz, 2.1GHz
- Roaming
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Mobile termination rates (MTRs)
- Network sharing
- Major mobile operators
- Orange Austria
- 3 Austria (Drei Austria)
- A1 Austria
- Magenta Telekom
- Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
- Mobile content and applications
- Related reports
List of Tables
- Table 1 – Mobile market revenue by service – 2017 – 2019
- Table 2 – Development of mobile service revenue, retail and wholesale – 2009 – 2019
- Table 3 – Average mobile subscriber use of services – 2012 – 2018
- Table 4 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 2009 - 2024
- Table 5 – Change in mobile numbers in use, contract and prepaid – 2009 – 2018
- Table 6 – Change in the number of A1’s prepaid subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Table 7 – Change in the number of Magenta Telekom’s prepaid subscribers – 2014 – 2019
- Table 8 – Growth in the number of M2M SIM cards – 2012 – 2019
- Table 9 – Change in mobile voice traffic – 2003 – 2019
- Table 10 – Decline in the number of SMS messages sent – 2009 – 2019
- Table 11 – Change in the number of mobile broadband subscribers – 2010 – 2019
- Table 12 – Growth in the number of active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024
- Table 13 – Growth in mobile broadband traffic – 2008 – 2019
- Table 14 – Growth in the number of A1’s mobile broadband subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Table 15 – GSM spectrum distribution among MNOs (MHz) – 2010
- Table 16 – European data roaming charges – 2017 - 2022
- Table 17 – Growth in the number of mobile number portings – 2010 – 2019
- Table 18 – Change in the number of 3 Austria’s active subscribers – 2013 – 2019
- Table 19 – Change in the number of 3 Austria’s registered subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Table 20 – Development of 3 Austria’s financial data – 2008 – 2019
- Table 21 – Development of 3 Austria’s annualised ARPU – 2008 – 2019
- Table 22 – Change in the number of A1’s mobile subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Table 23 – Development of A1’s mobile service revenue – 2010 – 2019
- Table 24 – Change in A1’s mobile service revenue by quarter – 2015 – 2019
- Table 25 – Change in A1’s monthly mobile ARPU – 2009 – 2019
- Table 26 – Development of Magenta Telekom’s mobile service revenue – 2003 – 2019
- Table 27 – Magenta Telekom’s mobile service revenue by quarter – 2015 - 2019
- Table 28 – Change in the number of Magenta Telekom’s mobile subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Table 29 – Decline in Magenta Telekom’s annualised mobile ARPU – 2006 – 2019
- Table 30 – Historic - Mobile subscribers and penetration rate (regulator data) – 1999 – 2009
- Table 31 – Historic - Mobile numbers in use, contract and prepaid – 2004 – 2009
- Table 32 – Historic - A1 prepaid subscribers – 2005 – 2009
- Table 33 – Historic - GSM SIM cards in service – 2012 – 2017
- Table 34 – Historic - LTE SIM cards in service – 2013 – 2017
- Table 35 – Historic - 3G SIM cards in service – 2009 - 2017
- Table 36 – Historic - A1 M2M connections – 2015 – 2016
- Table 37 – Historic - Mobile data traffic – 2015 – 2017
- Table 38 – Historic - SMS messages sent – 2004 – 2009
- Table 39 – Historic - Text messaging revenue – 2013 – 2017
- Table 40 – Historic - A1 SMS sent – 2006 – 2015
- Table 41 – Historic - Mobile broadband download speed by technology – 2013 – 2017
- Table 42 – Historic - Household broadband penetration by fixed/mobile platform – 2012 – 2017
- Table 43 – Historic - Roaming revenue – 2015 – 2017
- Table 44 – Historic - Roaming traffic – 2015 – 2017
- Table 45 – Historic - Mobile termination charges by operator (historic) – 2008 – 2011
- Table 46 – Historic - Orange Austria mobile subscribers (historic) – 2009 – 2012
- Table 47 – Historic - A1 subscribers (Austria) – 2000 – 2009
- Table 48 – Historic - A1 monthly ARPU – 2004 – 2009
- Table 49 – Historic - T-Mobile Austria subscribers – 2004 – 2009
- Table 50 – Historic - UPC Austria mobile subscribers – 2016 – 2018
- Table 51 – Historic - Mobile voice traffic – 2003 – 2009
- Table 52 – Historic - Mobile service revenue, retail and wholesale – 2000 – 2009
- Table 53 – Historic - A1 - mobile service revenue – 2004 – 2009
- Table 54 – Historic - T-Mobile Austria mobile service revenue – 2003 – 2009
- Table 55 – Historic - Mobile market revenue by service – 2012 – 2017
List of Charts
- Chart 1 – Development of mobile service revenue, retail and wholesale – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 2 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 2009 - 2024
- Chart 3 – Change in mobile numbers in use, contract and prepaid – 2009 – 2018
- Chart 4 – Change in the number of A1’s prepaid subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 5 – Change in the number of Magenta Telekom’s prepaid subscribers – 2014 – 2019
- Chart 6 – Growth in the number of M2M SIM cards – 2012 – 2019
- Chart 7 – Change in mobile voice traffic – 2003 – 2019
- Chart 8 – Decline in the number of SMS messages sent – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 9 – Change in the number of mobile broadband subscribers – 2010 – 2019
- Chart 10 – Growth in the number of active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024
- Chart 11 – Growth in mobile broadband traffic – 2008 – 2019
- Chart 12 – Growth in the number of A1’s mobile broadband subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 13 – Growth in the number of mobile number portings – 2010 – 2019
- Chart 14 – Change in the number of 3 Austria’s active subscribers – 2013 – 2019
- Chart 15 – Change in the number of 3 Austria’s registered subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 16 – Development of 3 Austria’s financial data – 2008 – 2019
- Chart 17 – Development of 3 Austria’s annualised ARPU – 2008 – 2019
- Chart 18 – Change in the number of A1’s mobile subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 19 – Development of A1’s mobile service revenue – 2010 – 2019
- Chart 20 – Change in A1’s monthly mobile ARPU – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 21 – Development of Magenta Telekom’s mobile service revenue – 2003 – 2019
- Chart 22 – Change in the number of Magenta Telekom’s mobile subscribers – 2009 – 2019
List of Exhibits
- Exhibit 1 – 2G spectrum allocations by operator
- Exhibit 2 – 3G spectrum allocations by operator
- Exhibit 3 – 3G licence results – 2000
- Exhibit 4 – 450MHz licence results – 2006
- Exhibit 5 – 2.6GHz spectrum auction results – September 2010
- Exhibit 6 – Multi-spectrum auction results – Oct 2013
- Exhibit 7 – 3 Austria spectrum concessions
-
Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Austria-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses
Nicolas Bombourg
nbombourg@budde.com.au
Within Australia
(02) 8076 7665
Outside Australia
+44 207 097 1241