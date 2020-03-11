OTTAWA, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions are calling on the federal government to implement all measures necessary to protect jobs and ensure public health measures stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Canadian workers are in a very tenuous situation right now. The majority have no paid sick leave and low cash reserves to buffer against unemployment. For many, missing work is not an option,” said Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) President Hassan Yussuff. “No one should be fired for self-quarantining or recovering from infection. We need to make sure the needs of all workers are moved to the top of the priority list as we position ourselves to respond to this evolving threat.”
While the Prime Minister acted quickly to form a cabinet committee to respond to the spread of the virus, Canada’s unions are calling on the Minister of Labour to be included in this response unit.
The CLC is also asking the federal government to consider a host of measures, including:
“If we’re going to ask anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to self-quarantine for 14 days, Canadians need to know the government has their backs,” added Yussuff. “We’re confident that our recommendations coupled with a commitment that no one will be fired for self-quarantining, will help limit the spread of this virus.”
CLC letter to the Prime Minister found here.
For more information:
CLC Media Relations
media@clcctc.ca
613-526-7426
Canadian Labour Congress
Ottawa, Ontario, CANADA
CLC-Blue-Side-BIL.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: