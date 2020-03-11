New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tampons Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090574/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.2 Billion by the year 2025, Radially Wound Pledget will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$50.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$41.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Radially Wound Pledget will reach a market size of US$109.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$431.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Albaad Massuot Yitzhak Ltd.

Bodywise (UK) Ltd.

Edgewell Personal Care Company

First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Lil-lets Group Limited

Procter & Gamble

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

Asaleo Care Limited

Unicharm Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Tampons: Offering Menstrual Protection with Lifestyle Advantages

Recent Market Activity

Focused Marketing, Education, and New, Better, and Safe

Technologies: Key Factors Sustaining Consumer Interest

Major Factors Influencing Tampon Adoption

Packaging and Marketing of Tampons

Misconceptions about Tampons

Growing Focus on Feminine Health, Comfort and Convenience

Benefits Market Adoption

Global Market Outlook

Developed Countries are Traditional Revenue Contributors, while

Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth

Tampons Still Beyond the Reach of Many Asian & African Countries

Competitive Scenario

Consumer Education Continues to Remain a Core Issue

Knowing the Psychographic Profile of Consumer Vital for Success

Targeted Marketing Critical for Increasing Sales

Tampon Manufacturers Increase ’Frankness’ in Advertising

Private Label Tampons Gain Prominence

Manufacturers Depend on Emerging Markets to Increase Sales

Momentum

Global Competitor Market Shares

Tampons Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 &

2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Despite Health Concerns and Decline in Menstruating Female

Population, Innovative Tampons Sustain Demand

Recent Tampon Innovations and Advancements

Growing Prominence of New-Age Natural, Renewable, Re-usable,

and Organic Tampons Benefit Market Expansion

Traditional Tampons Found to Contain Glyphosate, Organic

Alternatives Emerge to be Attractive

Biodegradable, Compostable, and Plastic-Free Products Gain

Popularity

Natural Tampons: The Way Forward

Menstrual Cup with the Potential to Replace Tampons Face

Impediments in Mass Adoption, Bodes Well for the Market

Favorable Demographic, Social, and Economic Trends Strengthen

Market Prospects

Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New

Advertising Target

Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for the Hygiene Market

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population

Online Sales Offers New Avenues of Growth





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 25

