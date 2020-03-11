Company announcement No. 386

The Board of Directors of H+H International A/S hereby invites the company's shareholders to attend the annual general meeting af H+H International A/S, which will be held on

Thursday 2 April 2020 at 10.00 CEST

at Charlottehaven, Hjørringgade 12C, 2100 Copenhagen, Denmark.

Please see attached PDFs, DK and UK, for the full version of the agenda including the complete proposals for the items on the agenda.





H+H International A/S

The Board of Directors













Attachments