Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 8 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
11 March 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 4 – 10 March 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|3,922
|5,988,990
|4 March 2020
|200
|1,509.35
|301,870
|5 March 2020
|200
|1,498.95
|299,790
|6 March 2020
|300
|1,453.15
|435,945
|9 March 2020
|300
|1,365.18
|409,554
|10 March 2020
|200
|1,372.20
|274,440
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|5,122
|7,710,589
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|50,200
|84,539,294
|4 March 2020
|2,500
|1,662.01
|4,155,025
|5 March 2020
|2,500
|1,651.10
|4,127,750
|6 March 2020
|3,500
|1,601.77
|5,606,195
|9 March 2020
|5,000
|1,489.12
|7,445,600
|10 March 2020
|4,000
|1,485.58
|5,942,320
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|67,700
|111,816,184
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 5,122 A shares and 134,699 B shares corresponding to 0.64 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 4 – 10 March 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
Attachments
Rockwool International A/S
Hedehusene, DENMARK
SE-2020-08_Transactions A and B sharesFILE URL | Copy the link below
Rockwool International A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: