ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 4 – 10 March 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]3,922 5,988,990
4 March 20202001,509.35301,870
5 March 20202001,498.95299,790
6 March 20203001,453.15435,945
9 March 20203001,365.18409,554
10 March 20202001,372.20274,440
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)5,122 7,710,589


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]50,200 84,539,294
4 March 20202,5001,662.014,155,025
5 March 20202,5001,651.104,127,750
6 March 20203,5001,601.775,606,195
9 March 20205,0001,489.127,445,600
10 March 20204,0001,485.585,942,320
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)67,700 111,816,184

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 5,122 A shares and 134,699 B shares corresponding to 0.64 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 4 – 10 March 2020 is enclosed.

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

