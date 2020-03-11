Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 8 – 2020

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

11 March 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 4 – 10 March 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 3,922 5,988,990 4 March 2020 200 1,509.35 301,870 5 March 2020 200 1,498.95 299,790 6 March 2020 300 1,453.15 435,945 9 March 2020 300 1,365.18 409,554 10 March 2020 200 1,372.20 274,440 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 5,122 7,710,589





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 50,200 84,539,294 4 March 2020 2,500 1,662.01 4,155,025 5 March 2020 2,500 1,651.10 4,127,750 6 March 2020 3,500 1,601.77 5,606,195 9 March 2020 5,000 1,489.12 7,445,600 10 March 2020 4,000 1,485.58 5,942,320 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 67,700 111,816,184

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 5,122 A shares and 134,699 B shares corresponding to 0.64 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 4 – 10 March 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

