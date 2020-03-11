Northern Horizon Capital AS as management company of Baltic Horizon Fund informs of change in financial calendar of Baltic Horizon Fund: Annual 2019 report (audited consolidated) will be disclosed on week 12.

Previously the planned disclosure time of the report was week 11.

Updated financial calendar is available on Baltic Horizon Fund webpage.

