6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 6.3 Thousand Megawatts by the year 2025, Thermal Energy Storage will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 233.5 Megawatts to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 243 Megawatts worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Thermal Energy Storage will reach a market size of 516.5 Megawatts by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately 886.1 Megawatts in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Active Power, Inc.

AES Energy Storage, LLC

Alevo Group S.A.

Altair Nanotechnologies, Inc.

Amber Kinetics, Inc.

Areva

Ashlawn Energy, LLC

Axion Power International, Inc.

Beacon Power, LLC

BYD Co. Ltd.

Calnetix Technologies, LLC

ECOULT

Electrochaea GmbH

Encell Technology, Inc.

EnSync Energy Systems, Inc.

Exide Technologies

General Electric Company

Gridflex Energy, LLC

Highview Enterprises Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hyper Tech Research, Inc.

IMS group AS

ITM Power Plc

Kokam Co., Ltd

Leclanché SA

LG Chem

LightSail Energy

Maxwell Technologies, Inc.

McPhy Energy S.A.

NEC Energy Solutions

NGK Insulators, Ltd.

Proton OnSite

Redflow Limited

Saft Groupe S.A.

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Dresser-Rand Group, Inc.

Temporal Power

Tesla, Inc.

Tianjin Lishen Battery Co., Ltd.

Toshiba International Corporation

ViZn Energy Systems, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Rising Share of Intermittent Sources of Energy in Utility

Energy Generation Portfolio: The Cornerstone for the Growth of

Utility Grade Advanced Energy Storage Technologies

Recent Market Activity

Review of Renewable Energy Projects Undertaken Worldwide and

Regulations Supporting Renewable Electricity-to-Grid

Integration

Declining Cost of Wind and Solar Power Make Renewables an

Important Part of Utility Energy Portfolio

Escalating Climate Change Adds Urgency to the Renewable Energy

Revolution Underway in the Global Economy

How the Renewable Energy Boom Benefits Advanced Energy Storage

Technologies

Despite Declines in Renewable Investments, Outlook for Advanced

Energy Storage Remains Bright

Prolonged Softness in Oil Prices: What It Means for Renewable-

to-Grid Integration

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Advanced Energy Storage Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Major Market Trends and Drivers

Rising Investments in Energy Storage Projects Bodes Well for

the Growth of Advanced Energy Storage Technologies

Aging Energy Infrastructure Drives Opportunities for Energy

Storage as a Method of Modernizing Energy Grids

Are Batteries Ready for Mass Commercialization in Grid-Level

Energy Storage?

?Value Stacking?: A Vital Product Development & Design Strategy

to Counter the High CAPEX of Battery Energy Storage

Technologies

Lithium Ion (Li-ion) Batteries: The Leader in Utility-Scale

Applications

Robust Surge in Solar and Wind Farms Throws the Focus Squarely

on Grid Stability

Energy Storage Assets Remain Vital Towards Enhancing the

Operation of Smart Grids

Flywheel Systems Emerge as a Reasonable Alternative to

Batteries Uniquely Suited to Utility-Scale Applications

Large Capacity Sodium Sulfur Battery Grow in Prominence as a

Promising Clean Energy Technology

CAES Systems to Offer Utility Grids Cost-Effective Bulk Storage

LAES Promises Environmentally Neutral Grid Scale Energy Storage

without Geographical Constraints

SMES: A Promising Advanced Energy Storage Technology

Hydrogen Storage Offers Seamless Integration of Wind and Solar

Energy into the Grid

Continuous Innovations Push a Bevy of Exciting Storage

Technologies Closer to Commercialization

Although Lower Than Pre-Recession Levels, World Demand for

Energy Will Remain a Key Driver of Growth





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Advanced Energy Storage Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Megawatts by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Advanced Energy Storage Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Thermal Energy Storage (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in Megawatts: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Thermal Energy Storage (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Electrochemical Energy Storage (Technology) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in Megawatts: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Electrochemical Energy Storage (Technology) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Other Technologies (Technology) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in Megawatts: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Advanced Energy Storage Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &

2025

Market Analysts

Table 9: Advanced Energy Storage Market in Megawatts in the

United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 10: United States Advanced Energy Storage Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 11: Advanced Energy Storage Market Analysis in Canada in

Megawatts by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 12: Canadian Advanced Energy Storage Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 13: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Advanced

Energy Storage Market in Megawatts by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 14: Japanese Advanced Energy Storage Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 15: Advanced Energy Storage Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in Megawatts by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 16: Advanced Energy Storage Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Advanced Energy Storage Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analysts

Table 17: European Advanced Energy Storage Market Demand

Scenario in Megawatts by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: European Advanced Energy Storage Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: European Advanced Energy Storage Market Assessment in

Megawatts by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 20: Advanced Energy Storage Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025

FRANCE

Table 21: French Advanced Energy Storage Market Estimates and

Projections in Megawatts by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 22: French Advanced Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 23: German Advanced Energy Storage Latent Demand

Forecasts in Megawatts by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 24: German Advanced Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 25: Advanced Energy Storage Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in Megawatts by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 26: Advanced Energy Storage Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 27: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Advanced Energy Storage Market in Megawatts by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 28: United Kingdom Advanced Energy Storage Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 29: Rest of Europe Advanced Energy Storage Market

Assessment in Megawatts by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 30: Advanced Energy Storage Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Advanced Energy Storage Market Estimates

and Projections in Megawatts by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 32: Asia-Pacific Advanced Energy Storage Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 33: Advanced Energy Storage Market Analysis in Rest of

World in Megawatts by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 34: Rest of World Advanced Energy Storage Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025





