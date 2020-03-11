New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Energy Storage Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02772345/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 6.3 Thousand Megawatts by the year 2025, Thermal Energy Storage will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 233.5 Megawatts to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 243 Megawatts worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Thermal Energy Storage will reach a market size of 516.5 Megawatts by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately 886.1 Megawatts in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02772345/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Rising Share of Intermittent Sources of Energy in Utility
Energy Generation Portfolio: The Cornerstone for the Growth of
Utility Grade Advanced Energy Storage Technologies
Recent Market Activity
Review of Renewable Energy Projects Undertaken Worldwide and
Regulations Supporting Renewable Electricity-to-Grid
Integration
Declining Cost of Wind and Solar Power Make Renewables an
Important Part of Utility Energy Portfolio
Escalating Climate Change Adds Urgency to the Renewable Energy
Revolution Underway in the Global Economy
How the Renewable Energy Boom Benefits Advanced Energy Storage
Technologies
Despite Declines in Renewable Investments, Outlook for Advanced
Energy Storage Remains Bright
Prolonged Softness in Oil Prices: What It Means for Renewable-
to-Grid Integration
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Advanced Energy Storage Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd.
Active Power, Inc.
AES Energy Storage, LLC
Alevo Group S.A.
Altair Nanotechnologies, Inc.
Amber Kinetics, Inc.
Areva
Ashlawn Energy, LLC
Axion Power International, Inc.
Beacon Power, LLC
BYD Co. Ltd.
Calnetix Technologies, LLC
ECOULT
Electrochaea GmbH
Encell Technology, Inc.
EnSync Energy Systems, Inc.
Exide Technologies
General Electric Company
Gridflex Energy, LLC
Highview Enterprises Ltd.
Hitachi, Ltd.
Hyper Tech Research, Inc.
IMS group AS
ITM Power Plc
Kokam co., Ltd
Leclanché SA
LG Chem
LightSail Energy
Maxwell Technologies, Inc.
McPhy Energy S.A.
NEC Energy Solutions
NGK Insulators, Ltd.
Proton OnSite
Redflow Limited
Saft Groupe S.A.
Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
Siemens AG
Dresser-Rand Group, Inc.
Temporal Power
Tesla, Inc.
Tianjin Lishen Battery Co., Ltd.
Toshiba International Corporation
ViZn Energy Systems, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Major Market Trends and Drivers
Rising Investments in Energy Storage Projects Bodes Well for
the Growth of Advanced Energy Storage Technologies
Aging Energy Infrastructure Drives Opportunities for Energy
Storage as a Method of Modernizing Energy Grids
Are Batteries Ready for Mass Commercialization in Grid-Level
Energy Storage?
?Value Stacking?: A Vital Product Development & Design Strategy
to Counter the High CAPEX of Battery Energy Storage
Technologies
Lithium Ion (Li-ion) Batteries: The Leader in Utility-Scale
Applications
Robust Surge in Solar and Wind Farms Throws the Focus Squarely
on Grid Stability
Energy Storage Assets Remain Vital Towards Enhancing the
Operation of Smart Grids
Flywheel Systems Emerge as a Reasonable Alternative to
Batteries Uniquely Suited to Utility-Scale Applications
Large Capacity Sodium Sulfur Battery Grow in Prominence as a
Promising Clean Energy Technology
CAES Systems to Offer Utility Grids Cost-Effective Bulk Storage
LAES Promises Environmentally Neutral Grid Scale Energy Storage
without Geographical Constraints
SMES: A Promising Advanced Energy Storage Technology
Hydrogen Storage Offers Seamless Integration of Wind and Solar
Energy into the Grid
Continuous Innovations Push a Bevy of Exciting Storage
Technologies Closer to Commercialization
Although Lower Than Pre-Recession Levels, World Demand for
Energy Will Remain a Key Driver of Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Advanced Energy Storage Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Megawatts by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Advanced Energy Storage Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Thermal Energy Storage (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in Megawatts: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Thermal Energy Storage (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Electrochemical Energy Storage (Technology) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in Megawatts: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Electrochemical Energy Storage (Technology) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Other Technologies (Technology) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in Megawatts: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Advanced Energy Storage Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &
2025
Market Analysts
Table 9: Advanced Energy Storage Market in Megawatts in the
United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 10: United States Advanced Energy Storage Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 11: Advanced Energy Storage Market Analysis in Canada in
Megawatts by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 12: Canadian Advanced Energy Storage Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 13: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Advanced
Energy Storage Market in Megawatts by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 14: Japanese Advanced Energy Storage Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 15: Advanced Energy Storage Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in Megawatts by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 16: Advanced Energy Storage Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Advanced Energy Storage Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 17: European Advanced Energy Storage Market Demand
Scenario in Megawatts by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: European Advanced Energy Storage Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: European Advanced Energy Storage Market Assessment in
Megawatts by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 20: Advanced Energy Storage Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
FRANCE
Table 21: French Advanced Energy Storage Market Estimates and
Projections in Megawatts by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 22: French Advanced Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 23: German Advanced Energy Storage Latent Demand
Forecasts in Megawatts by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 24: German Advanced Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 25: Advanced Energy Storage Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in Megawatts by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 26: Advanced Energy Storage Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 27: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Advanced Energy Storage Market in Megawatts by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 28: United Kingdom Advanced Energy Storage Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 29: Rest of Europe Advanced Energy Storage Market
Assessment in Megawatts by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 30: Advanced Energy Storage Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Advanced Energy Storage Market Estimates
and Projections in Megawatts by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 32: Asia-Pacific Advanced Energy Storage Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 33: Advanced Energy Storage Market Analysis in Rest of
World in Megawatts by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 34: Rest of World Advanced Energy Storage Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 94
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02772345/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: